NORTH LOCHABER: An international student attending StFX University drowned last week following a kayaking trip in Antigonish County.

Nova Scotia RCMP confirmed that Antigonish District RCMP received a request to assist the 19-year-old on Aug. 8 at around 4 p.m., after they had fallen into the water at Lochaber Lake and never resurfaced.

Public Communications Officer Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter when authorities arrived on scene along Highway 7, they learned the international student had been kayaking with a 27-year-old man.

“Once the pair returned to the dock after kayaking, the man got out of the kayak safely, but the student ended up falling off the dock and into the water,” Marshall said. “The friend that he was with, basically tried to pull him from the water but wasn’t able to do so.”

Marshall indicated the student wasn’t wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the incident.

Marshall advised the underwater recovery team was called and the student’s body was located “directly underneath the dock” around 11 p.m., later that night by divers.

While his identity has yet to be released, The Reporter has learned that the student was also employed with the university, and out of respect the flags on campus are currently being flown at half-mast.

Although authorities don’t believe the student’s death is suspicious, the investigation has since been transferred to the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office.