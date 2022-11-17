PORT HAWKESBURY: A local youth female hockey team has been named the hosts of the under-13 AAA Atlantic Championship.

The first-ever under-13 Female AAA Atlantics will be held at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre from March 30 to April 2, 2023.

Jason Aucoin, Port Hawkesbury’s deputy mayor, told The Reporter it’s exciting news and he thinks that this will allow for the development of female hockey in the local area.

“We’re going to have the best U13 AAA hockey players here for four days for the Atlantic Championship, and it’s exciting for the area,” Aucoin said. “It’s an economic driver for the area, which is nice. We get to showcase our beautiful facility.”

Putting some of the top female hockey players from the Atlantic provinces on display is not only exciting for Port Hawkesbury but also Membertou, who will be hosting the U18 AAA Atlantic Championship.

According to a release from Hockey Nova Scotia, these tournaments will see the top players and teams in their respective age divisions from across the region vie for Atlantic titles. The events will feature the provincial championship-winning teams from New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Newfound and Labrador, and Nova Scotia, as well as the host clubs.

“Cape Breton has a well-earned reputation for providing great hospitality and hosting world-class events,” Leijsa Wilton, Hockey Nova Scotia female council chair said. “We look forward to working with the tournament host committees in Membertou and Port Hawkesbury to ensure that we offer the best experience possible for these players and their families.”

The town’s deputy mayor suggested hosting a tournament of this caliber couldn’t be a better thing for the area.

“It’s only going to put the spotlight on female hockey,” Aucoin said. “I’ve seen over the last few numbers of years here, the numbers are growing in female hockey, it’s fantastic.”

Growing up, he suggested it was a “boy’s sport” but being able to host a female championship locally, is another example of inclusion.

“You look at our female Olympic team, they’re always competitive,” Aucoin said. “Now the younger girls, in this area, have a chance to get exposed to better training and better skill development.”