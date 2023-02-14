ANTIGONISH: StFX will take on Acadia tonight (Feb. 15) at the Keating Centre in their first Atlantic University Sport (AUS) playoff game.

The X-Men finished in fourth in the AUS standings with a 16-13-1 record, while Acadia was in fifth place with an 11-16-3 record.

Game 2 goes Feb. 17 at Acadia, with the third game, if necessary, on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. in Antigonish.

The winners of each series will advance to the AUS men’s hockey semifinals against the UNB Reds or the Saint Mary’s Huskies. Both UNB and Saint Mary’s receive a bye to the semi-final rounds.

On Feb. 4, conference scoring leader Liam Hawel’s hat trick led StFX to a 7-4 win over the Dalhousie Tigers at the Charles V. Keating Centre.

Hawel scored 28 seconds into the game on X’s first shot putting home a pass from Adam Holwell.

While on a 4-on-3 advantage, Josh Nelson fed defenseman Brendon Clavelle. Then Connor Bruggen-Cate made it 3-0 for the home team with a wrap-around goal at 12:39.

Hawel tallied his second goal of the game less than three minutes into the second period.

Jake Stewart of Antigonish put the X-Men up 5-1 with a shorthanded goal at 11:23 from Ethan Crossman.

Hawel scored his third of the game with two and a half minutes left, then 43 seconds later, Matthew Struthers set up Dallas Farrell.

On Feb. 6, Zack Trott scored the overtime winner as the X-Men came from behind to defeat the UPEI Panthers 3-2.

Crossman set up Trott at 2:17 of the overtime fame.

StFX opened the scoring on a power play goal at 5:03 of the first when Matthew Struthers scored thanks to an assist from Hawel.

With less than five minutes remaining in the game, Struthers scored his second goal of the game, while Matthew Philip got the helper.

On Feb. 10, StFX defenseman Patrick Kyte scored twice, including the game winner, and added an assist, as the X-Men defeated the Saint Mary’s Huskies 6-5 in overtime at the Dauphinee Centre in Halifax.

Philip scored on a breakaway thanks to a pass from Mark Woolley.

Near the end of the first frame, Struthers scored on a rebound from a Sam Allison shot, giving the X-Men a 2-1 advantage.

In the last minute of play in the first period, Jacob Hudson from Antigonish scored a powerplay marker, increasing the X-Men’s lead to 3-1.

Five and a half minutes into the third period, goaltender Joseph Raaymakers stopped the Huskies on a penalty shot to preserve the tie.

Three goals in the first five minutes of the third period helped the X-Men defeat the Acadia Axemen 4-2 on Feb. 11 at the Charles V Keating Centre.

Struthers had two goals and an assist, while defender Patrick Kyte had a goal and two assists.

Despite a 5-on-3 Acadia advantage about midway through the first, Kyte found the back of the net, on a pass from Hudson.

Struthers scored just over a minute in the third on the powerplay, with Brendan Clavelle and Hawel assisting. StFX went on the powerplay a minute later, and Struthers fired home a one-timer, from Hawel and Kyte.

Trott made it 4-1 around five minutes into the frame, with Kyte assisting.

The AUS said all games will be webcast at: www.AUStv.ca, and for further information, visit: www.atlanticuniversitysport.com.

For StFX hockey ticketing information, visit: https://www.goxgo.ca/inside_athletics/Tickets/hockey_playoffs.