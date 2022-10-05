ARICHAT: Richmond County is joining the lobby for better high speed internet access.

During the regular monthly meeting on Sept. 26 in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council accepted a recommendation from its committee of the whole to write a letter advocating the “advancement of the broadband agenda” to Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway, and have staff “continue to explore funding opportunities.”

CAO Troy MacCulloch said the first draft of a letter is coming from all municipalities across the province, and noted that the Municipality of the County of Antigonish took the lead on this project.

Councillors approved other motions from the committee of the whole session to: grant the NSCC Strait Area Campus a 15-month lease on land along Unity Drive in the Point Tupper Industrial Park to conduct a heavy equipment operator program; have staff explore the feasibility of installing a fire hydrant on Langley Lane in Point Tupper; request that a staff member and councillor be assigned a position on the Offshore Wind Task Force and Point Tupper Energy Development Committee; provide $669 to ACTing Collectively for a mail-out to seniors; explore funding opportunities and contact the Louisdale Lions Club concerning their request for washrooms at the group’s recreation facilities; write a letter to Kelloway supporting retroactive pay for RCMP officers; approve a grant of $3,750 to Holy Guardian Angels Parish; and approve $500 in sponsorship to the Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia.

Two new members were added to the Accessibility Advisory Committee.

Ashley Levandier, a Registered Nurse who works as the Diabetes Education Centre Coordinator, Infection Control Staff for St. Ann Community and Nursing Care Centre, and with Continuing Care and Palliative Care, was one of the members councillors approved.

“And has a child who has a disability, so (she) has first-hand knowledge of that as well,” Warden Amanda Mombourquette said.

The second person to join the committee was Shelley Dorey, Director of the Small Options Home in Arichat.

“She supports individuals with special needs, on a daily basis, and has worked for the ROC Society for about 10 years in the past as well, and is very passionate about helping people be successful,” noted the warden.

In response to a question from Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson, Mombourquette said there are about 10 members of the committee.

“The goal is that we want 50 per cent, or more, of people on that committee, either with lived experience, or who worked for an organization that cares for people with disabilities,” she replied. “If you do know of anyone with lived experience, please, please talk to them about considering participating because it is a really great committee and important work to be done there. I think the more voices we have, of people who are living with disabilities every day, that’s important; we want those folks to be in the driver’s seat making decisions.”

To honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, council approved a motion to hold an annual flag raising ceremony on the last business day before Sept. 30.