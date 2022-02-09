SRCE focusing on literacy, numeracy, and wellbeing

STRAIT AREA: The regional executive director for the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE) says they have had a successful transition back to in-person learning after an extended winter break, and a week of at-home learning to kick off the new year.

“It’s always great to see students back in our schools, and out on the playground with their friends and connecting with their teachers,” Paul Landry told The Reporter. “Throughout the pandemic, we know the best place for our students is in school where they have access to learning and support and services that they need for their emotional and mental wellbeing.”

Landry highlighted how many of the measures that have been in place have worked well within their cohort of schools to keep their children safe, and he’s confident the public health measures will continue to work.

“I’ve touched base with some students and staff, and our students are happy to be back with their friends again, socializing and learning together,” he said. “Since we have come back, we’ve gone back to the focus of our system improvement plan, which is focusing on literacy, numeracy, and wellbeing.”

As the “somewhat normal” school routine resumes, the SRCE’s second semester is getting underway, something Landry described as going well from all accounts and is a transitional point in the year for high school students.

“There was a bit of nervousness upon return, which was to be expected, and we were aware of that, with the layered public health measures, we were confident that the return back to school would be successful,” he said. “We are prepared if there are outbreaks that take place in communities, or a community, we have a process to follow, if that happens. We know that our schools are safe, and those layered public health measures are very helpful to support our students and staff.”

As for how the current wave of COVID-19 has affected operations, Landry advised there haven’t been any issues yet, and operationally they haven’t been disrupted at all due to absences or other pressures.

Speaking on those pressures, Landry noted they have a number of ways to deal with that before they would ever make bigger changes.

“We don’t have unlicensed teachers in our region, but we do have permit teachers; we do have a small number of permit to teach as substitute teachers,” Landry said. “That has been in place the last number of years to address teacher shortages in maybe specific areas and where there are limited substitutes available in some geographical regions in our area, and again, that initiative has been in place prior to COVID-19.”

He explained each person who qualifies for a permit to teach, must have a minimum requirement of a bachelor’s degree.

Landry highlighted how their school families have been fantastic throughout the pandemic, keeping students home when they’re not well, which the SRCE appreciates.

“We’re following the updated direction from public health related to contract tracing, parents should continue to inform their school principal if a student is home sick, and may choose to report the reason for their absence,” he said. “And if a parent chooses to share the COVID-19 status of their child, they can, but school administration will not share the student’s COVID status and notify anyone of the exposure.”

Landry did however indicate that principals will continue to notify public health as per their existing absences reporting protocols.

“Our rate of absenteeism throughout the three weeks is approximately 16 per cent, which is a little bit higher than normal, and that’s for Grades Primary to 12,” he said. “It’s a bit higher than normal, but people are being cautious, and we’ve asked families to keep students who are not well at home.”

They understand students need to stay home for illness or other reasons, and if a student has been absent, Landry said they will have access to the work that’s being done in class, and school’s will arrange ways to ensure that students learning continues if they are sick or isolating.

“As regularly happens when a student is absent for illness,” he said. “Our teachers provide missed classroom and work assignments, but our teachers are not expected to provide in-person and online learning at the same time.”

The SRCE’s executive director took a special moment to say thank you to their students and families, staff and school communities for everything that they’ve done throughout the pandemic to support their schools in staying open.

“We want our families to know we’re here to support them,” he added. “And I want to encourage anyone who needs more support or has any questions to reach out to their school at any time.”