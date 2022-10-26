ANTIGONISH: Antigonish District RCMP say overall, StFX’s homecoming weekend was as expected.

“From our view, there were a lot of people out and about in the town,” Sgt. Warren McBeath told The Reporter. “It was quite similar to the previous year for our enforcement activities and the results from those.”

During homecoming, RCMP issued 42 fines under the Liquor Control Act ranging from being intoxicated in public, underage drinking, to open liquor in public. They said nine other driving tickets were issued and 11 different individuals were placed in custody overnight.

CAO Jeff Lawrence suggested during the town’s regular council meeting on Oct. 17, that StFX’s homecoming was relatively on par with what they were expecting.

Lawrence explained StFX performed their own street clean up, after homecoming, which was coordinated with the town that brought out about 100 students.

“We see them out Saturday night, 97 per cent are just enjoying themselves, we get caught up with the other one-to-three per cent,” Lawrence said. “But they showed up in force on Sunday to help clean up our community, which was very much appreciated.”

Following the meeting, Mayor Laurie Boucher told reporters it’s always nice to see visitors coming in and StFX alumni coming back to the town to celebrate their graduation and homecoming.

“I know StFX probably has the most active and faithful alumni across Canada; they’re very proud of that,” Boucher said. “Sometimes, students can become overzealous in their celebrations; this past homecoming was no exception.”

They mayor did suggest that a few, not the entire student body, are causing problems around town.

“Throughout the day, I saw a lot of students having fun, celebrating their X pride,” Boucher said. “On the other hand, it only takes a few to spoil it for everyone else.”

With that being said, Boucher believes the work done before homecoming with RCMP, the landlords, student services, as well as St. Martha’s Regional Hospital mitigated some of the problems they experienced in other years.

“We had first and second year students that had never experienced a homecoming, heard all kinds of stories and were looking forward to it,” Boucher said. “Compared to other years, I think the town fared out quite well. Do we have a ways to go? Absolutely. But we do have to continue to cooperate and collaborate with the university and the RCMP.”

McBeath suggested the unknown factor going into the weekend was how it was going to go now that there are no COVID-19 restrictions in the provicne.

“It would be the first one basically in three years without any restrictions,” he said. “There were some large parties and impromptu gatherings in various places around town, but overall, it was fairly respectful and the students were somewhat compliant when we asked them to move on or disperse.”

Noting the four largest get-togethers, McBeath explained there was a large gathering on Hawthorne Street, a couple different ones on Highland Drive, and another one on Saint Mary’s.

“Then there were other small gatherings that were not an issue whatsoever,” he said. “It was a decent day outside, so there were people with about a dozen people on their decks, but then after a while there were gatherings of people in the hundreds that were just too large and the people who lived at those places asked us to get people to move on.”

When asked why StFX didn’t have the same issues that Dalhousie experienced, McBeath suggested there were a number of reasons, with the main one being Dalhousie is located within Halifax.

“It’s in an urban environment, there’s lots more population,” he said. “But I think the big difference is over the weekend we have a pretty established working group with the university, town and county and we try to make sure there are activities on-campus.”

McBeath said is one of the main challenges in the past few years is trying to host on-campus events during homecoming.

“They’re really trying to bring back activities on-campus, to keep some of the students engaged and on-campus for activities throughout the weekend so they’re not simply just wandering around town aimlessly.”