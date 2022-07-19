Community Mulgrave marks 40th anniversary of Scotia Days By Mary Hankey - July 19, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm was conductor of the train float, "The Little Town That Could," for the Scotia Days Parade. Photos by Mary HankeySchool is out for summer, but this magic school bus was on the road for the Scotia Days Parade in Mulgrave on July 16. Following the Scotia Days Parade in Mulgrave, McNair’s Cove Park had activities for children, a barbeque in support of the Mulgrave Marina Committee, and an auction with proceeds going toward the fireworks. Scotia Days in Mulgrave is back and the parade got off to a rousing start with the Cape Breton University Pipe Band in the lead. Marshalls for the Scotia Days parade in Mulgrave were Kathy Hearn and Debbie King. Scotia Days is celebrating its 40th Anniversary, while Kathy and Debbie are celebrating retirement after forty years of service to the Town of Mulgrave. Ralph Hadley was in charge of calling ‘all bets final’ for the Roulette Wheel, at the Scotia Days Community Fair. Scotia Days in Mulgrave celebrated its 40th anniversary with events taking place over ten days. “Back to the 80’s” was the theme of a float featuring the popular Rubik’s cube. The first Market by the Sea for the season was held during Mulgrave’s Scotia Days. The recently formed group, Barn Bhreagh entertained the crowd during the evening. The creative float featuring Legos in the Scotia Days Parade, encouraged people along the route to build fun memories with family. People along the route knew the parade was coming to an end when the Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Department’s Truck No. 2 made an appearance blowing its horn.