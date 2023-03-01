IRON MINES: Snowmobilers from across the province gathered for a ride on Cape Breton Island on Feb. 18,

Snowmobilers Association of Nova Scotia members and local chapters raised money to support L’Arche Cape Breton and groomer expenses for local clubs.

Janet Jamieson, Chair of the Cape Breton Highlander Ride, brought the four clubs together to organize the ride, which included the Cape Clear Snowmobile Club, the Inverness Capers Snowmobile Club, the Port Hood Alpine Snowmobile Club, and the Crowdis Mountain Snowmobile Club, and raised $3,500 to support L’Arche Cape Breton.