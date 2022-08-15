Mischief investigation into local fire department’s filling station

MONASTERY: Antigonish District RCMP is turning to the public for help getting information on an incident that left one local volunteer fire department scratching their heads.

In a media release issued Aug. 11, it stated the RCMP responded to a call made by members of the Tracadie Volunteer Fire Department in Monastery.

“On Aug. 9, at approximately 11:20 a.m., Antigonish District RCMP responded to a report of damage to a filling station used by local fire department on Old Monastery Road,” RCMP Public Information Officer Cpl. Chris Marshall said. “RCMP officers learned that sometime between July 31 and Aug. 8, the filling pipe on a water station, utilized by a local fire department, was cut.”

Marshall advised while the motive behind the mischief hasn’t been determined yet, the scenario could have been a lot worse if the damage went unnoticed until a real emergency situation took place.

“The damage caused to the filling station could have delayed a response by the fire department,” he said. “This directly affects public safety.”

While there’s currently little to no information, the RCMP has a timeframe of events that narrows the incident down to a seven day window.

The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact the Antigonish District RCMP at 902-863-6500.