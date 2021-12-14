GUYSBOROUGH: The Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) has signed a Community Benefits Agreement with Anaconda Mining, the proponents looking to build a gold mine in Goldboro.

Following the municipality’s regular monthly council meeting on Dec. 8, Warden Vernon Pitts advised it’s a benefits package that MODG negotiated with Anaconda.

“It’s self-explanatory,” Pitts told reporters. “It’s benefits for our community, for our residents, for our organization.”

Pitts indicted he wasn’t willing to discuss the details of the agreement until it’s been signed off by both the municipality and Anaconda.

“It’ll be shortly after the new year I expect,” Pitts said in relation to when the agreement may be signed. “There’s no real rush because the details have pretty well been hammered out, and we both agree this is good for all of us.”

As for the latest the municipality has heard from Anaconda on the Goldboro Gold Mine project, he suggested the results of their drilling program have been excellent.

“It’s fabulous; better than anyone expected,” Pitts said. “The company is waiting for their environmental (assessment) now, because as we all know they changed the footprint of the project.”