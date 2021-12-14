SAERC wins girls volleyball provincials

PORT HAWKESBURY: SAERC has won the provincial championship in girls volleyball.

On Dec. 5, SAERC completed an undefeated run at the provincial tournament in Cole Harbour, taking the School Sport Nova Scotia Division 2 Girls Volleyball championship after beating West Kings in two games, 25-20 and 25 -10.

Coach Kelli Simmons said this is SAERC’s first championship in many years.

“It’s the first gold one in a while; we’ve had silver and bronze many years in the last 10 years or so, we’ve had quite a few, but this is the first gold in close to 10 years,” she told The Reporter. “We made it to provincials every year but, I think, we have two silver and three bronze in the last 10 years.”

SAERC started the round robin portion of the tournament, beating Dalbrae in two games, 25-21 and 25-17 on Dec. 3.

The next day, SAERC put together a win over Annapolis West in three games, 25-20, 21-25, and 15-11. In their second match on Dec. 4, the Saints downed Hants North in two games, 25-15 and 25-13.

“Friday was little shaky, but they pulled out the two wins, and then when they started playing Saturday, they were just incredible. Their defensive play on Saturday, just pushed them forward and they were good. That’s not to say we blew everybody out, they just started to play their best volleyball,” Simmons said. “Nothing was hitting the floor; their defense was unbelievable.”

SAERC punched their ticket to the championship finals besting South Colchester in the semifinals, winning in two games, 25-16 and 25-17 on Dec. 5.

“Our team, all around, is a strong, skilled team, defense is their strongest skill, but we have some offensive power too. If you have your defense and your passing, your offense comes easier,” Simmons noted. “We do have an around good team, not just on one side. They showed all sides of it on the court.”

The coaches credited the leadership of team captains and graduates Sarah MacDonald and Sara Pluta for the team’s success.

“They did a lot of pulling the team together, and just their play in general was phenomenal. Those two would be the leaders of the team,” she stated. “It was nice to see them pull it together in the last one.”

Simmons said assistant coach Denise Chiasson has been with her “step for step” over the years.

“We knew what kind of team we had, and you can only do so much as a coach, but when you sit there and watch them do what we know they can do, it’s a nice feeling, for sure,” Simmons noted.

Looking to next year, the coach added that the team features a number of Grade 10 and Grade 11 players, along with players moving up from the Junior Varsity squad.

“We have some solid players at SAERC, from Grade 12 to Grade 9,” Simmons added.