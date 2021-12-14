PORT HAWKESBURY: Town staff will look into expanding the hours for its walking track, and will investigate the cost of erecting more lights around its athletic fields.

Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall told the regular monthly meeting on Dec. 7 that he has been getting calls about access to the walking track.

“The weather is getting cold, and a lot of people walking, particularly seniors, are looking to walk the walking track,” he told council.

Although there is a desire to extend the hours of operation, CAO Terry Doyle said there are considerations. He suggested meeting with council prior to the next meeting to move this request along.

“Proof of vaccination in operating this facility is always a challenge, it becomes more of a challenge on the weekend,” he told council. “The arena space is controlled by the renters of the arena space on the weekend, that being minor hockey. We have reached out to minor hockey and we have been working with them to find a solution. We’re certain that we can increase the hours; it’s just a matter of trying to work out the logistics around that. We will do whatever we can around that.”

In response to a question from Town Councillor Mark MacIver, Recreation Director Gordie Snook told council that the walking track is open from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, but is closed evenings and weekends.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton suggested formulating a short-term plan.

“If there is some kind of a scenario or a plan that can be moved forward, is council okay with maybe having something presented to council via email so that we don’t delay the process any longer than we need to?”

Hoping that he could work with the recreation department to find a solution, MacDougall suggested that those with an approved vaccine status could be provided with a card so they can gain access.

“You can do it once and have a lanyard, or something around their neck when their walking,” he noted. “I think we can work our heads around it hopefully.”

Chisholm-Beaton said this was an interesting option.

“If there was a lanyard once you register and you present your double vaccination records, then you can have something that you can just take to the gym so you don’t have to show it again,” she noted.

The mayor said staff will get back to council with options for weekend hours after consulting with members of the Strait Richmond Minor Hockey Association.

“I know we all support an active and healthy community, even on Saturday and Sunday. Now that the weather is getting a little bit tricky, it will be nice,” she said. “Some folks who may need to use the elevators on the weekends too, just that there would be access to that, as well as the washroom facilities on the second floor, and access to the walking track on that side of the building as well.”

Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin then asked whether town staff can get estimates for more lights at the Dan Willie Memorial Ballfield.

“It’s an important part of the rec grounds. We’re missing out on hosting some pretty good tournaments in the area because of it,” he said. “I would like to try to get a price on this so we can start applying for some funding that’s possibly available. In the worse-case scenario, we know what we’re up against and maybe the Parks and Recreation Committee can take a look at it as well.”

Along with agreement from MacIver, MacDougall said this is overdue and the adjacent soccer field should be added to the request.

“If we can all the lights for the whole thing, it would be fantastic,” he stated. “The conduit is in there for the piping for the lights already, so that’s a big savings.”

Chisholm-Beaton added that the quotes can be useful when council makes a decision on applying for funding.