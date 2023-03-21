ANTIGONISH: “Win today, and we walk together forever.”

That message from the late National Hockey League (NHL) head coach Fred Shero, one he scribbled on a dressing room blackboard prior to Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final between his Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins in 1974, has become an oft-used quote by sport teams that reach lofty heights.

The underdog Nova Scotia women’s hockey team, one that includes three products of the Antigonish Minor Hockey Association (AMHA), recently joined that club, of sorts, with a silver-medal-winning performance at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Charlottetown, PEI.

The feat marked the first Games’ medal for a Bluenose women’s hockey team; a Nova Scotia side, men or women, had not made the podium in 44 years.

“It was really an unreal experience,” Julia MacDonald told The Reporter in an interview less than one week after skating in the gold medal game; a 3-0 setback to the powerhouse Team BC.

She noted that no one expected them to be a factor in the tournament, let alone make a second place run; one that included a semi-final victory over the perennial favorites from Team Ontario.

“We outworked every team we played, and we never gave up,” the 17-year-old forward added.

Bree MacPherson said she is “so happy” to be part of the history-making team.

“It has been unbelievable,” the 17-year-old defender added, noting that the coaches and players had “faith” in each other as they started their journey.

Describing it as “crazy,” Rhyah Stewart, a 16-year-old goaltender, offered that “We didn’t realize the impact that we would have; it has been amazing.”

The Antigonish trio were key contributors to the success, with Stewart posting five victories while surrendering only nine goals. While posting a stellar 1.77 goals against average and .956 save percentage, the Cape Breton West Islander backstop saved her best performances for the medal round. In the semi-final upset of Team Ontario, Stewart turned aside 49 shots, then made 45 stops in the gold medal game.

MacDonald, of the Northern Subway Selects, was the third leading scorer for Team Nova Scotia, with three assists, while MacPherson, also of the Selects, chipped in two assists and helped anchor a stout Bluenose backend in front of Stewart.

Team Nova Scotia was also buoyed by a second-to-none fan contingent that dotted the arena with a sea of blue that included plenty of provincial flags; many supporters made the trip across the Northumberland Strait to Canada’s smallest province.

“They helped make us believe that we could do it,” MacDonald offered of their importance.

Describing that support as “awesome,” MacPherson added, “We wouldn’t have gone as far as we did without their support.”

Stewart said the “electric atmosphere” for their games provided a tremendous boost, noting how teams from other provinces added their voices to the chorus in Team Nova Scotia’s unexpected 3-2 victory, a David-versus-Goliath-type triumph, over Ontario in the semi-finals.

“We don’t win that game without their support,” she added.

That backing has continued since they returned to Antigonish.

The Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School students were the centre of attention in their home community, including receiving plenty of high-fives and congratulations from friends, fellow students, teachers and staff.

“It was pretty cool,” MacDonald said of the three being invited to drop the ceremonial puck prior to Game 2 of the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) women’s hockey championship series between the UNB Reds and host STFX X-Women at the Keating Centre.

The phone calls and messages, not to mention the media attention, have been plentiful.

Stewart added, “Everyone has been so supportive and so proud of us.”

MacPherson fondly remembers taking the ice with U11 and U13 Bulldogs, where they work together on skill development.

“They were super excited; their reaction was incredible,” she said.

As for the highlight of their Games’ experience, the trio agreed that it is hard to top the come-from-behind victory over Team Ontario.

“We were able to overcome the odds, which was so amazing,” Stewart offered.

The history-making win came after a lopsided loss to Ontario in the preliminary round.

When it comes to where the podium finish ranks in their hockey achievements, MacDonald said, “It is hard to top it; definitely pretty high on the list.”

She added that she will “never forget” being part of the Canada Games.

“It is the most memorable one for me,” Stewart said.

Noting they played together in novice, MacDonald said that sharing the experience with her teammates from Antigonish is “special.”

MacPherson and Stewart agreed.

“It has been amazing,” MacPherson said.

It has deepened their friendships, creating an unbreakable bond.

And no matter where their hockey and life journeys take the teenagers, in keeping with Shero’s message almost 50 years ago, they will walk together forever.