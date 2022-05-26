RIVER BOURGEOIS: The team behind the Richmond River Roots Market Garden is looking ahead to more initiatives to strengthen food security in the county.

The project began in the spring of 2020 with a land donation on River Bourgeois’ Church Point Road and the purchase of a former glebe house and adjacent land. With the land, the Richmond River Roots Market Garden Society (RRRMGS) hopes not only to grow food but also to educate people who have or aim to have backyard gardens.

The former glebe house was renovated and now includes a commercial kitchen and meeting space to gather and share knowledge on the many aspects of gardening, food storage, and healthy eating.

Norma Jean MacPhee, a founding member of the board and its current chairperson, says despite the best efforts of deer and wind, the project has been largely successful.

Photos by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard

A high tunnel, geothermal greenhouse, hoop house and multiple garden plots will soon be active parts of the summer growing season.

Traditional fare like carrots, onions, tomatoes, beans, lettuce, and beets sell well and the staff is continually experimenting with different types of microgreens in garden plots, greenhouse and a hoop house on site.

“The thermal greenhouse was installed last summer and so the hope is that there will be some food for the area throughout the year,” said MacPhee, noting many of the society’s goals involve ways to extend the growing season and, in the absence of COVID-19 restrictions, open its doors to the community once again.

MacPhee said the society hopes to host events that include market tours, live music, children’s activities, as well as offering samples of some of their more exotic crops. Although it’s not a community garden in the sense that individuals could have their own plots, community members have expressed interest in providing volunteer support and that is on the table as well.

“The hope is to maybe be able to offer some of those opportunities, as well as have fun in the gathering and having people come together but also expose people to new types of food that they could introduce into their own diet,” said MacPhee.

A deer fence helps protect a growing space across from the St. John the Baptist Church.

Initially undertaken by the Dr. Kingston Memorial Health Centre, MacPhee acknowledges Dr. Dorothy Bernard as a driving force.

In a unique bit of kismet, MacPhee and Bernard reunited through the garden project. When MacPhee was just 12 years old she was diagnosed with leukemia by the now-retired pediatric physician at the IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax. After many years without contact, the two now frequently work together, in conjunction with members of the board.

“It’s taken me a while to actually call her Dorothy instead of Doctor,” said MacPhee, of the “funny, weird, full circle” situation.

She adds that Bernard recently took it upon herself to research and grow some new microgreens that are beneficial for the health of cats and dogs, in addition to continuing efforts of the enterprise.

“It definitely grew from Dorothy’s brain and heart and to be able to, not just have food security for River Bourgeois and Richmond, but also bring seniors into the mix of things, along with young people.”

Funding and in-kind support for infrastructure, staff, and programming has come from all levels of government. Most recently the project received federal funding in the amount of $36, 570 to create a sensory garden, and outdoor learning space, as well as upgrades to increase accessibility so all members of the community can participate.

MacPhee says the project has benefitted from numerous grants and good staff, particularly Tangie Marchand who has been with the project from the beginning and brings great ideas to the fore, including the addition of beekeeping and selling the honey produced.

Much like the soil improves each year, MacPhee says the staff and volunteers making it possible have learned a great deal and the continual knowledge is a great asset.

Information regarding upcoming gate sales and other activities is posted on the group’s Facebook page, Richmond River Roots Market Garden Society.