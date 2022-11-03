Strait2Ukraine raises $31,000

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait2Ukraine group organized three fundraisers, the first was headlined by a live performance from Mary Janet MacDonald and her popular online cooking show “Tunes and Wooden Spoons,” which raised over $9,300.

Accompanying this initiative was the sale of Bruce MacKinnon’s Ukrainian editorial cartoon which garnered over $5,100.

Closing out the efforts was an auction which brought in $16,600.

Strait2Ukraine reached out to the Cape Breton YMCA which agreed to provide all administrative supports for the group so that the $31,000 raised could be dedicated to the project.