GUYSBOROUGH: A discovery made almost a decade ago during a home renovation has served as the impetus for a play that will make its world premiere later this month at Mulgrave Road Theatre (MRT).

Workers didn’t find newspapers serving as insulation, or tucked-away photos of years gone by, but a cavalry sabre, its origin traceable to the American Revolution, later connected to an unsolved murder mystery in the community from almost 200 years ago.

On a winter morning in 1829, the body of Dr. Henry Inch was found; his life ended by that weapon, his murderer never to be caught, while myriad questions remained almost two centuries later.

More than three years ago, Antigonish native and renowned playwright and actor Mary-Colin Chisholm started putting pen to paper, determined to explore the mystery. The result: Shadows in the Cove, the speculative history play that will debut this weekend.

In a recent phone conversation with The Reporter, Chisholm and MRT artistic director Emmy Alcorn reflected on the development of the artistic initiative.

“Emmy planted the seed when she told me the very cool story about the sword,” Chisholm says, referencing the sabre discovery by the renovators.

She added, “I thought it was really intriguing. It was clear that it had a hold on people’s imagination.”

Praising the depth of knowledge provided by the Guysborough Historical Society related to that time period, Chisholm explained that her goal was to write another story of the sword, one almost 200 years later, while “not daring to solve the murder at all.”

“I was so happy to be able to use real details,” Chisholm noted, “while moving them around a little.”

She described creating a “parallel Guysborough,” or sorts.

In her writing, Chisholm explained she “felt responsibility” not only to Dr. Inch, but also the people of the community from that era.

She also explores how the killing happened and how, seemingly, “The whole town wanted to see him dead.”

Chisholm also introduces us to Henry Marshall, the son of Captain Joseph Marshall, a veteran of the Revolutionary War who settled in Guysborough; the person most often rumoured to have carried out the deed. She noted that Marshall was beloved, someone with many children named after him.

During her research and writing process, she said she became “intrigued by the history” of Guysborough from that time; not the usual stories of kings and queens. She decided to honour those people with the setting for her play, Chedabucto Harbour, a placed that had sheltered the Mi’kmaq since the end of the last ice age.

As a Shadows in the Cove press release described, by 1829, European trading partners settled in the area and renamed it Guysborough. Newly home to Loyalists, both Black and white, the British shire town was “a place of prosperity and ruin, of opportunity and opportunism, of fish and lumber, gardens and wharves, taverns and churches and at least one unsolved murder.”

Since the newly-discovered sabre made its theatrical debut during a storytelling session in early 2019, a move aimed at “gauging local interest,” Alcorn explained that the more involved she became, the more “intrigued” she was with the piece of weaponry and its history, including the possible connection to an unsolved murder.

The more she learned about Dr. Inch, the Irish physician who arrived in Guysborough and set up his medical practice and dispensary, the more she wanted to know, including about his marriage to Mary Patterson, who was 20 years his senior.

“It was very unusual for that time,” Alcorn noted of the couple’s pre-nuptial agreement.

And, not surprisingly, having the tale based in Guysborough attends to the intrigue for her.

“I found the whole thing fascinating,” Alcorn said.

By the fall of 2019, on behalf of MRT, she commissioned Chisholm to prepare the story for the stage.

There have been the usual drafts, read-throughs and workshops, often via Zoom, due to the COVID-19 times everyone was living in, which took place.

Chisholm noted that pandemic-related delays did provide her with more time to write, which she offered allowed her to create characters that are “more complex and nuanced.”

When it comes to the team that will bring Shadows in the Cove to life on the MRT stage, internationally-acclaimed director Diane Roberts will lead diverse cast with Maritime roots that includes Linda Carvery, Jim Fowler, Martha Irving, Patrick Jeffrey, Kiana Josette, Tallas Munro, and Laura Teasdale.

Ian McFarlane (set and lights) and Laura Stinson (props), founders of North Barn Theatre, are the designers, while Diego Cavedon Dias has fashioned the costumes.

The new normal created by COVID-19, including the arts, also necessitated finding a way in which to stage the show for smaller audiences, while, hopefully, having as many people as possible see Shadows in the Cove.

“We wanted to find another way to help get the work out there,” Alcorn explained of providing audiences with a live-streaming option.

Performances will take place at the Chedabucto Place Performance Centre in Guysborough, from Oct. 26 to 29, at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance at 2 p.m., on Oct. 30. There will also be a pay-what-you-can preview performance today (Oct. 26).

For more information, including ticket and live-streaming options, visit the Mulgrave Road Theatre website at: www.mulgraveroad.ca, or call 902-533-2092.