Town council hears appeal from community groups

ANTIGONISH: Community organizations made an appeal to town council on their community grant applications in hopes of securing some funding.

Both presentations to council occurred during the regular monthly Antigonish Town Council meeting on Oct. 17.

Wyanne Sandler, the executive director of the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association (AWRCSASA) addressed council on behalf of the Antigonish Coalition to End Poverty (ACEP).

“I think it’s fitting that I’m here today, because today is the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty,” Sandler told council. “So it’s very timely.”

Established in 2010, ACEP is an alliance of local individuals and groups who are actively working to alleviate the effects of financial distress in Antigonish town and county while actively engaging in local and regional poverty eradication initiatives and action.

“The reality is poverty is a huge and growing crisis in our community,” Sandler said. “We know that almost one-in-four children in Nova Scotia live in poverty. Nova Scotia has fared worse than any other Canadian province at reducing child poverty.”

With a mission to reduce and eliminate poverty by working with communities to address the root causes through advocacy, education, and organizing for collective action, Sandler advised over the past five years, ACEP has been working closely with the AWRC and local farmers to deliver subsidized food boxes to lower income families.

“We have opened another emergency food option for people in the community, the Antigonish Community Fridge and Pantry,” she said. “It opened in August and we’ve not been able to keep pace with the demand. People donate things and immediately, they’re gone.”

Through community conversations with multiple stakeholders, ACEP identified nine key areas of focus: income security; food security; housing and housing security; transportation; access to education opportunities; access and availability of child care; access to health services; access to appropriate and affordable recreation; and energy and heat security.

“In our community of Antigonish in 2021, over 1,000 individuals visited the Antigonish Community Food Bank almost 6,000 times,” she said. “When we know that doesn’t even begin to capture the food insecurity in our community because they estimate only one-in-four people living with food insecurity actually accesses the food bank.”

Given the importance of this issue, and the fact it affects so many community members, Sandler suggested they were disappointed that their application to the community grant program was unsuccessful.

“The $4,000 we requested would have covered the cost of 250 food boxes to community members living on low-incomes,” she said. “We did receive some support from the county of Antigonish and from Egg Farmers of Nova Scotia, which allowed us to run a scaled-back program, but unfortunately we’re not able to expand the program this year, even though we know there is a need.”

According to statistics provided by Sandler, food costs have risen almost 10 per cent over the past year, while incomes have not kept pace, resulting in a widening gap of what people need to live and what people are bringing in financially.

“We’re seeing more food being distributed at food banks and more first time users,” she said. “These numbers indicate more and more people are falling into food insecurity and are being forced to rely on emergency support.”

Ann Bigelow, a retired senior research professor in developmental psychology at StFX University, appealed to council on behalf of the Keep Well Antigonish’s Exercise and Wellness Program for Seniors grant application.

Keep Well Antigonish is run by the Keep Well Antigonish Society, a non-profit whose mandate is to provide free fitness and wellness programming to seniors in Antigonish town and county, Bigelow said.

Since they started in 2018, Bigelow said the aim of the program has been to strengthen and maintain seniors’ physical fitness, mental well-being, and social connectedness so that they can lead productive, enjoyable lives and be vibrant members of the community.

The inspiration for Keep Well Antigonish comes from North Shore Keep Well that has been running a similar program in North Vancouver for over 30 years, noted Bigelow.

“Our concern was for the physical and mental well-being for the growing population of older adults in our community,” she said. “In order to maintain our health, our seniors need access to exercise with their peers, guided by trained instructors in a supportive, welcoming environment.”

While their financial ask wasn’t disclosed during their presentation, Bigelow said Keep Well Antigonish was successful in securing funds to sustain their program for four years, noting they have received grants from local, provincial and federal funders.

“Many of these grants we received were for start-up or enhancing our program. However, now that the program is ongoing, securing fund have been more challenging,” she said. “The requested funds will be used to move Keep Well Antigonish towards further sustainability. We would like the town and county to see us as partners in keeping our seniors healthy and active in the community.”

Providing an overview of the local population, Bigelow advised that 22 per cent of the people in the Town of Antigonish are over the age of 65, while 35 per cent are over the age of 55.

“There are few, if any, local programs that provide fitness and wellness programming for this population, for little to no cost, other than Keep Well Antigonish,” she said. “Our program addresses a number of barriers to participation and aligns with many of the goals in the town’s Active Living Strategy.”

Sister Mary McMahon, who is a participant in the chair yoga program, told council it is a total body workout.

“Since I’m experiencing muscle stiffness, this program gives me a head-to-toe exercise,” McMahon said. “Since we are an aging population, it’s important to provide such programs to continue our well-being. To keep these programs going there is a need for sustainable funding.”