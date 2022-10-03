ARICHAT: Although the municipality was affected by Hurricane Fiona, officials are happy to report that things were not as bad as their neighbours.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat on Sept. 26, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said many people were still without power, and internet service was still “sketchy” in some spots.

The warden noted she received regular updates from Richmond County’s Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Marcellus, CAO Troy MacCulloch, and Nova Scotia Power. And the municipality was ready to open 22 comfort centres across Richmond County, she said.

“Despite being on the job for just a few weeks, our EMC Steven Marcellus and Troy were staffing our emergency operations centre, overnight; I think they cooked breakfast here,” she said. “Thank you guys for your efforts, and thanks to all the departments. I know public works and recreation; you were all working on emergency preparedness.”

Mombourquette said winds in the municipality reached about 140 km/h at the peak of the storm early on the morning of Sept. 24, with winds above warning levels for 14 hours.

“It’s no wonder we saw trees coming down, and shingles blown off roofs,” she said.

With about 65,000 NSP customers without power on the weekend in Cape Breton, Mombourquette said that almost half of the customers in Cape Breton had power restored days later, helped by thousands of people on the ground in Cape Breton.

“It’s quite a deployment of people to get us back on track,” she told council.

Flooding washed out a section of road in St. George’s Channel and closed a section of Chapel Cove Road in Lower L’Ardoise, the warden said.

District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon mentioned that a section of Morrison Road to Oban was washed out. Although there are no residents living on Pace Point Road, he said it remained closed by the Department of Public Works.

Last week, Richmond MLA Trevor provided an update on the roads. On the West Bay Road in St. George’s Channel, he confirmed that the sizing and culvert selection is complete. He said the department placed the order for the replacement culvert and are expecting it to be delivered to site by end of the week. The MLA noted that public works arranged to have a local contractor start with site preparation by Sept. 28, including site stabilization and removal of damaged infrastructure.

In the case of Morrison Road, Boudreau said a large culvert was lost, and another just down the road was “partially lost.” The replacement of one of the failed culverts was previously tendered and awarded to a contractor two weeks ago, with a completion date of July 31, 2023. He said the department is working with the contractor on sourcing the replacement culverts and the plans is to replace both before the winter so the road can reopen.

With the province announcing Disaster Financial Assistance, MacCulloch confirmed that information is available on the municipal web site, and packages are available at the administrative building in Arichat.

“I think, overall, our county fared pretty well, compared to neighbours in other areas, especially Pictou, Antigonish, and certainly the CBRM is suffering right now,” she added.