Based on the feedback of residents, and others who regularly use Reeves Street in Port Hawkesbury, the town’s main thoroughfare requires more changes.

In a press release dated June 24, the Town of Port Hawkesbury confirmed that Narrative Research recently completed the public opinion portion of the Reeves Street Improvement Pilot Project Study, under the direction of Nova Scotia Public Works.

The town said Narrative Research was commissioned to undertake this study, and the full report prepared by Narrative will be available soon on the town’s web site.

According to the town, the results provided invaluable insight on the current state of Reeves Street and will help guide the next steps to improve Reeves Street’s safety, function, and design.

The town said the results show more work is needed to address specific concerns regarding traffic safety and directions. They said there is already work being undertaken to improve navigation along Reeves Street, including repainting the lane markings and improving turning signage, which are expected to be complete shortly.

Port Hawkesbury CAO Terry Doyle told The Reporter respondents said it is difficult to follow the lines at the MacSween Street intersection, primarily in the Pitt Street area. He said the town also wants to make that intersection more accessible for those with hearing and sight impairments.

Doyle said the town is concerned about disappearing traffic lines, and wants better signage explaining lane changes along Reeves Street. Specifically, the CAO said the lane change entering the intersection at Tim Horton’s on Pitt Street has proved confusing. He said the town told Nova Scotia Public Works that paint will not be as effective as physical barriers.

Another aspect of the survey dealt with traffic gaining access to Reeves Street, Doyle said. While those surveyed said they had no problems turning into businesses, the CAO said 57 per cent reported they find it “more challenging” turning out of the businesses.

The town said the survey did confirm that some changes increased pride within a “sizeable segment” of the community, and made the destination more attractive to a “significant segment” of the town’s population.

Specifically, the town pointed to façade improvements to buildings along Reeves Street, the walking trail and bike lanes, and landscaping, which was recognized by a “majority” of residents as being beneficial. They said there is also “considerable agreement” that the changes to sidewalks, crosswalks, and intersections have made it safer for pedestrians, and streetscape improvements have created a “more urban environment” for the street.

The town noted that a “clear majority” recognize that improvements to accessibility and traffic safety are worth the extra time it may take to travel along the street.

Noting that it takes longer to travel the road now, Doyle said the current three-lane scheme is “much safer” for drivers and pedestrians than the old four-lane configuration.

Because Nova Scotia Public Works will continue collecting data through the summer, Doyle said they cannot provide exact data on speeding infractions and collisions, but he said those numbers have “decreased dramatically” based on preliminary reports from the RCMP and the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department.

Based on feedback from the residents, and despite some of the gains made, the town said more work needs to be done to make Reeves Street more accessible.

Doyle said the need for better accessibility includes the crosswalk lights at Old Sydney Road, and making sure light standards at crosswalks don’t present physical barriers.

The town said it’s worth noting that many residents have changed their use of the street and its amenities in a favourable manner, with one in five being more likely to visit Reeves Street to shop or dine, or access professional services in the area. More than one in 10 residents to date have brought visitors to Reeves Street to show off the changes that have been made, the town said, noting that four in 10 have increased their use of the trails along the street and a small but “noteworthy percentage” of residents are biking along Reeves Street more frequently.

While the town recognized that not everyone favours the changes and it is difficult to adjust, the study results indicate that they are “on the right track.”

In May, town councillors said they were getting quizzed about the survey which gauged residents’ opinions of the Destination Reeves Street project.

Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall told the regular monthly meeting on May 10 that he received “a bunch of questions,” but because he had no idea what the survey questions were, or who was doing it, he was unable to provide many answers.

Because council provided funding to the provincial committee overseeing the project, MacDougall said they should be reporting to council.

Town Councillor Mark MacIver agreed that council should have been better informed about the survey, noting that he also received “a lot of calls on it.”

Despite his disappointment that council did not get a chance to see the questions, Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie said the public will have “a number of opportunities” to express their opinions about the project.

Doyle explained that the committee was formed by Nova Scotia Public Works to advise on the project, and the survey is one small part of the process.

It is an important part of the process, but the most important part will be the implementation of the changes to Reeves Street which seem to fall into three categories; better lane markings, improved signage, and more accessibility.

Those are certainly achievable goals, and will make vast improvements to Reeves Street, but despite what some are hoping, but what will likely not happen is the re-establishment of what was a four-lane highway running through the middle of town.

There are some residents, and others who regularly use Reeves Street, who want the four-lane road to return, but the lack of pedestrian and biker safety, the speeding, and the collisions were the reasons the three-lane set up was established in the first place.

It’s also hard to believe the town and the province would go through all this just to go back to where they started.