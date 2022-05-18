ANTIGONISH: The Town of Antigonish has defeated a motion to hold a plebiscite on a consolidation with the Municipality of the County of Antigonish.

The motion, introduced by Councillor Diane Roberts and seconded by Sean Cameron was defeated 5-2, with Councillors Donnie MacInnis, Andrew Murray, Mary Ferrell, Deputy Mayor Willie Cormier, and Mayor Laurie Boucher voting against the motion during the regular monthly council meeting on May 16.

With the motion defeated, the question of holding a plebiscite cannot be brought up again at the town council table.

In a very detailed explanation, Cormier, who has been a councillor for 14 years, a former controller of the town in the 1990s, and was involved when the last plebiscite was held, laid out his pros and cons list.

“One would be the consistency of services between town and county. We have 17 councillors and we duplicate a lot of things. Another would be one voice to government; we would do so much better with one voice. The other plus in my mind is seamless planning,” Cormier said. “I haven’t made my decision yet, because one big thing on my mind is the RCMP contract, and I’ve known that from day one. Another question I had all along was the ability to make a decision.”

The deputy mayor indicated after defining urban as those who have municipal water and sewer, it was determined 48 per cent of Antigonish is urban and 52 per cent is rural.

“To me that gave a window that this could work. I have to base my decision on reason, it can’t be emotion,” Cormier said. “The goose that’s laying the golden eggs is that development in the fringe, but the goose that’s laying the golden eggs needs water and needs sewer, both of those are supplied by the town.”

As for letting the people decide, in his mind, Cormiere feels as though he’s in a better position to make a decision that’s in the long-term best interests of the town and county.

“It’s in the best interest for the county to have a strong town, and it’s in the best interest of the town to have a strong county, so I see that as the future,” Cormier said. “That’s why I will not vote to support a plebiscite in this process…”

After an outburst from the gallery, that wouldn’t stay controlled, Boucher adjourned the council meeting for five minutes, and once the meeting resumed, the remaining councillors continued with their discussion.

Ferrell said she believes in finishing what’s been started.

“In September 2021, we approved an engagement process, which did not include a plebiscite. We’re still receiving input and waiting for the report on the totality on what he heard during that process with the consultants,” Ferrell said. “In my view, we should wait for that report, as again when we start something, we should finish it. Let that process conclude before we start making decision on next steps.”

In agreement with Ferrell, MacInnis advised they’re still in the process of exploring consolidation.

“Unfortunately I wish this didn’t come tonight,” he said. “Because I’m not ready to make a decision on that.”

Prior to Roberts’ issuing her motion, MacInnis confirmed with the long-time councillor that she wanted to put forth the motion and cautioned her on the wording.

Cameron supported Roberts’ motion on a plebiscite and indicated he viewed this plebiscite vote vastly different than weighing the pros and cons of consolidation.

“We don’t have to be married to get along, we don’t have to be consolidated to continue our great collaboration,” Cameron said. “I keep hearing things like when we consolidate we’ll eliminate the town and county fight; no, all we’re going to do is move it to an urban and rural fight.”

Cameron said both the mayor and warden co-signed letters of support and whenever they make an official ask, something he views as a powerful tool, there are two municipalities making the ask.

“Even if we vote tonight to have a plebiscite, it doesn’t mean it stops the exploration,” Cameron said. “It just means we are now listening to the citizens; allowing them an avenue so we can hear their voices.”

Murray contained his comments to the motion itself.

“I have been taking this exploratory session extremely seriously; I was also brought up if you start something, you finish it,” Murray said. “At this time, I will not be in favour of this motion.”

Sarah Armstrong, an organizer of a community group in opposition of the consolidation, who made a presentation to council, said following the meeting that the results weren’t surprising.

“We all came into this knowing the positions the councillors hold, I think it was very important that they saw all 30 of us in the room, to witness their nay vote against the plebiscite,” Armstrong said. “There’s a number of avenues ahead of us, we still have an option to get a plebiscite through the county, and historically, the county has been far less favourable to a merger than the town.”

Armstrong also suggested the town and county can pursue a referendum which would be binding, folks have been engaging their MLAs, and trying to get in touch with Premier Tim Houston and the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing to see what avenues they have.

“I was hoping honestly (a plebiscite) would come a little bit later in the process,” Armstrong said. “Though I am really glad Councillor Diane Roberts had the courage to come forward and put the motion on the table, it is very telling and revealing publicly to have it on record where the councillors stand.”

Roberts told reporters many residents in the town and county expressed a concern with the process and those residents were asking for vote on a plebiscite.

“Previous to tonight, I did have conversations with the Deputy Mayor Willie Cormier, we both agreed that I should bring this forward,” Roberts said. “I haven’t really heard too much from the individuals who voted against it, other than what they said here tonight, it’s a quiet scene.”

Roberts indicated, as a long-time councillor in the Town of Antigonish, who has had a lot of support over the seven terms she’s served, she felt as though she should go to bat for the residents.

“The process is over now, the exploration is over, so I mean, what other information are they going to get?” Roberts said. “We got the information, that’s how I feel.”

Following the meeting, Boucher told reporters this is something they’ve been talking about since they met as a joint council.

“The possibility of the plebiscite did come up, and it was decided at that time, that we’d take the route that we’re taking, and a plebiscite would not be part of that,” Boucher said. “I think that it’s prudent that we continue to go down this road until we see the final report. We still have some people we need to hear from and to make a decision before that would be irresponsible.”

The mayor said making a decision before seeing the final report would not be constructive.

“I voted against it, because we didn’t see it through to the end yet, both councils agreed to see this through to the end, so it’s unfortunate it came up tonight, and it can’t be revisited,” Boucher said. “This is what I’ve been saying from the very beginning; let us finish what we’ve started, and then we could look at other things then.”

As for a potential decision coming this summer, the mayor advised everything hinges on the RCMP and when they receive the consultant’s report.

“We will have adequate time to review the report and the report will be made public as well. That’s all contingent on the RCMP report,” Boucher said. “We’ve been working with the province and the feds with our MLAs and with our MPs to try and make sure they’re paying attention to it, and we do hope it comes in soon.”