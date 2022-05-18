Paramedics recognized for exemplary service

HALIFAX: Twenty-three Nova Scotia paramedics were awarded the Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal, a national honour in recognition of their longtime dedication to the health, safety and well-being of Nova Scotians.

The paramedics who received medals include Darcy DeLorey of Antigonish.

The province said the paramedics honoured on May 10, dedicated their careers to providing care to people in their time of greatest need, sometimes at their own personal risk.

“During the pandemic, emergency medical services have been crucial to the province. I have no doubt the past two years tested the endurance of many,” said Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc, who presented the medals at a ceremony in Halifax. “It has been inspiring to witness countless examples of care and compassion during times of uncertainty. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the men and women who provide pre-hospital emergency care to Nova Scotians.”

Emergency Medical Services professionals can be nominated for the medal by their peers or the public, the province said, noting that recipients must have demonstrated exemplary service in their careers for at least 20 years, including 10 years in an emergency medical services position that involves risk.

The province said Queen Elizabeth II created the Exemplary Service Medal in 1994, which was part of a national recognition program for people who work in high-risk jobs that enhance Canada’s public safety. They said police, firefighters, corrections officers, coast guard members, and peace officers are also eligible for exemplary service medals.