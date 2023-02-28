ANTIGONISH: Despite having a motion to refund numerous parking tickets that were issued following the first significant snowfall of the year, town councillors voted to keep those tickets active.

Addressing council during their regular monthly council meeting on Feb. 21, Antigonish resident Martin McLaren indicated the winter parking bylaw is very clear, the ban is in effect annually from Dec. 1 to April 15, and is enforced from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. during declared weather events and snow removal operations.

“The issue or concern I have is the different communication we’ve received as members of the community about how the bylaw would be enforced,” McLaren said. “In late November, we all got a pamphlet on our vehicles, and this says it will be enforced during a weather event; it alludes to snow removal, but it doesn’t state specifically during snow removal.”

On the date in question, he advised the storm was over relatively early on Feb. 14, and in his area, the clearing was done by mid-afternoon, and he doesn’t feel he was causing any disruption to snow removal by parking on the street.

“Our cul-de-sac was all cleared out; there was no reason to suspect there would be anymore clearing that would take place, also with the temperatures forecasted, for the days following, it was really, really warm so all the snow would have melted anyway,” McLaren said. “Given that, I didn’t even think to look on Facebook, or listen to the radio to hear whether there was going to be a parking ban in place.”

After receiving his ticket, he indicated the morning after, he then took to Facebook to see a notice that advised additional clearing would occur on Main Street and in public parking lots and the side streets would be cleared late in the day.

“If I had read that, I still would have parked on the street, from the way I interpreted what was written there.”

When asked by Mayor Laurie Boucher if he would have parked on the road, whether he saw the update via social media or not, he doubled-down claiming that he would have.

Additionally, McLaren raised an issue with the wording on his ticket that he “might” interfere with snow removal or winter maintenance.

“So I have an issue with the word might. That I might commit an offence, or I might be in the way, not that I will be in the way, or I will cause an issue with snow removal,” he said. “If I thought in any way that I was going to be in the way of snow removal, I wouldn’t have parked on the street that night, there’s no way.”

Speaking on the fact no supplementary maintenance was carried out after the storm, he highlighted the fact that there was still snow covering the fire hydrant on the street as of that afternoon.

Responding to McLaren’s concern over the ticket’s wording, Antigonish’s Director of Community Service Kate MacInnis advised the word “might” is the default wording within their ticket system.

“Which is consistent with the wording in the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act,” MacInnis said. “If you look up Section 139, the wording is almost verbatim.”

On the evening in question, McLaren was one of three ticketed on Sunset Terrace and was a part of a total of 21 tickets handed out throughout the overnight hours; 18 of those resulting in tows.

“We can see the initial removal had taken place, but it’s an assumption to say the work had fully been completed,” MacInnis said. “The way these vehicles are parked, especially the two parked perpendicular, there is no way a plow or salt truck could have got into this area.”

The director of community service advised they make every effort to inform residents about winter parking bans, to make sure people understand and are aware that parking on the street from Dec. 1 to April 15, they are doing so at their own risk.

“Winter weather brings numerous challenges and cleanup efforts don’t stop when the snow stops,” MacInnis said. “Residents have to take some responsibility and with parking on the street, it impacts the time it takes public works to safely clean the streets.”

Her recommendation to council was to support the ticketing and towing charges that were issued.

Following the recommendation, Deputy Mayor Willie Cormier introduced a motion to refund all parking tickets that were issued on Feb. 15 in residential neighbourhoods, which was seconded by Sean Cameron.

“If I was reading the post on Facebook, it says tomorrow public works will be in residential neighbourhoods widening streets. I got several emails from people, and most people would read that and go ‘I’m going to work the next morning, and my car will be gone,’” Cormier said. “And based on that, I respect staff, staff almost tried to do too good of a job with the wording, but it created too much detail, and there’s some ambiguity there.”

While it’s not about singling out administration or council changing existing policies, he suggested it has everything to do with executing their communications.

Cormier, Cameron, and Diane Roberts voted in favour of the motion to refund the tickets, while Andrew Murray, Donnie MacInnis, and Mary Farrell voted against it citing operational reasons. With a 3-3 tie vote, the motion was defeated.

“Wording and interpretation can be as difficult to predict as the weather,” Murray concluded.

Following the meeting, the mayor told reporters council decided to honour the tickets.

“We have a very robust paring ban bylaw, which is very straightforward,” Boucher said. “It was communicated in the meeting that council’s role is to make policy and bylaw and that it’s staff’s role to enforce or carry out that policy and bylaw.”

She suggested the majority of council felt it was up to staff to determine that, rather than making the decision themselves.

“I think part of the problem was we tried to be too specific,” Boucher said. “I think more general wording will go out from now on; no good deed goes unpunished, we tried to be specific and it’s very hard to predict where public works will go.”

The mayor advised it’s crucial for their bylaw officers to go out before public works, to get the streets clear of vehicles, so they can safely remove the snow.