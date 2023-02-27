NDP leader holds meetings in Antigonish, St. Peter’s

HALIFAX: NDP Leader Claudia Chender held meetings with elected officials and residents in the Strait area last week.

On Feb. 22, Chender hosted a public meeting at the People’s Place Library in Antigonish and met with Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher

“We had one public session at the library where a few dozen people came and had an open discussion about issues facing the community,” she said. “We met with women’s centre there, and then I also had an opportunity to sit down with the mayor and chat with her about some issues facing the community.”

Later on, Chender had a meeting with Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette in St. Peter’s.

“Just chatted with her about Richmond County and the Strait region generally,” the NDP leader said. “She talked about a lot of excitement around the hydrogen projects. I know, she in particular, felt very optimistic about the way that those projects were moving ahead, both from a company standpoint, a community standpoint, and a government standpoint. That was good to hear, what the feeling on the ground was.”

The meeting with Mombourquette also discussed access to health care and housing.

“Some of the other things that certainly we’re going to be asking the government about when the budget is tabled in March,” said Chender.

In a press release issued last week, the NDP said each month the number of Nova Scotians who don’t have a family doctor continues to grow, and Chender reiterated that the lack of primary care is the root of the health care crisis.

“It’s the thing that we hear about as much as anything else because it impacts people’s day-to-day life so dramatically, particular if you’re a senior, if you have any kind of chronic health condition which lots of folks across this province do, or like me, if you’re a parent of young children and you’re just in a position where you need to access primary care a lot,” she said. “It’s very, very difficult if you don’t have your own doctor’s office that you can go to.”

Chender said the Houston government needs to shift to collaborative care clinics and expand on the success of Collaborative Emergency Clinics (CECs). When a doctor isn’t available, she said nurse practitioners or paramedics can help fill the gaps.

“Our government brought in CECs and it was to respond to this exact issue, of a lack of coverage and closures in emergency rooms,” she said. “So how do we set up a sustainable collaborative care system so that we make sure that urgent cases can get taken care of, and at least triaged, and then maybe focus gets sent on to the region, or wherever?”

The NDP leader said health care – particularly emergency departments, paramedicine, and acute care – are “really top of mind” for Nova Scotians.

“We are very focused on taking the lesson from some work that our government did years ago, and that other provinces are doing now, around just making sure that everyone in this province has access to primary care so that we can avoid those tragedies further down the line,” said Chender.

The solutions offered by the provincial government offer temporary, not permanent relief, said Chender.

“It’s great to be able to go to your pharmacist, go to a mobile clinic, or a walk-in, or virtual care, but often, all of those things are still hard to access, and then once you go, there’s no record that you were there,” she noted. “It’s not a substitute for consistent primary care.”

The increasing cost for travel nurses is another issue that Chender is paying attention to.

“It’s a huge price tag, but second, a lot of those travel nurses are Nova Scotians and they have thrown up their hands in frustration with Nova Scotia Health and have gone to work for a private company, partly because they get paid more, and from my conversations with nurses, and partly because they’re better employers,” she said. “We talk about recruitment but we don’t talk nearly enough about retention. If we would spend a fraction of the money that we’re spending on travel nursing on retaining the nurses that we have in our public system, compensating them properly. It’s not just compensation, if you talk to nurses, they’ll talk how they haven’t had a vacation in two years because they’re employer won’t let them, and of course, their employer is us. They’ll talk about how they don’t get breaks, they don’t have access to food on their shifts. These are really basic thing that the government could do to become the employer of choice for nurses.”

When travel nurses move into new hospitals, they don’t have the depth of experience, they don’t know the patients, and they don’t know the protocols of various facilities, Chender noted.

Another issue that was raised included the high costs of power, gas, groceries, other goods, according to Chender.

The NDP leader said the $1,000 heating assistance rebate – which is available to every family making less than $85,000 and who pay for their own heat – can help.

“One of the things that we heard in Antigonish was there are still too many barriers even to that program for some people,” she reported. “You have to have your taxes from the year before, and that leaves out newcomers and that leaves out a lot of people who may not have filed their taxes or may have challenges, in one way or the other, doing that.”

Chender said an example of things the province could do include a low income energy program.

“So that people can pay a different power bill based on affordability. We have been calling for them to index income assistance rates so folks on income assistance can actually afford to buy groceries,” she stated.

Another hot topic is that of housing, said Chender.

“When we spoke with the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre they talked how a lot of their housing issues are more secret, more hidden than some of the urban centres. We know, even just from our MLAs across the province, including here in Cape Breton, just how dire the housing situation is; the huge lists for public housing, the skyrocketing rents,” she said. “We’re pushing the government to create much more public, not-for-profit, non-market housing for people so that they can actually afford it, and to really continue to reform Housing Nova Scotia so that people who are eligible to get support through that are able to access it and access it in a timely way.”

Chender said the NDP has prepared legislation the government could pass to allow the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board and Nova Scotia Power to create separate rate structure for low income Nova Scotians.

“Power bills can be the things that push people right over the edge,” she said.

Based on research from Feed Nova Scotia, Chender said the province should waive pharmacare premiums for families and seniors.

“People are choosing, often, between things like food and medicine but we should never be in that situation in a province like ours,” she said. “That helps people with basic things, like affording groceries, but it also stops people from getting sick and then having to access our very strained health care system.”

One of the final, but no less important, issues raised included climate change, said Chender.

“I think particularly in the wake of Fiona and some of the increasingly strange weather patterns that we’re getting, there’s a real recognition in the Strait area, and beyond, that we need to do more around emergency preparedness, and infrastructure, and making sure that we’re prepared for the changing climate,” she added.