Although StFX University is going beyond what is expected of them when it comes to masking rules, the fact the Antigonish campus is not going all the way is disappointing.

StFX’s Academic Vice President and Provost, Amanda Cockshutt, explained that masks will continue to be mandatory in all academic and instructional spaces, which refers to classrooms, labs and studios, “and highly encouraged everywhere else on campus.”

Cockshutt told The Reporter the decision was made by the executive team, the president, the vice president and the associate vice president. They reasoned that where the university has a high density of people in a room at a time, it’s prudent to ensure everyone’s wearing a mask.

StFX, which has a campus community that it asserts is highly vaccinated, is also continuing to “strongly encourage” students, faculty and staff to continue to get vaccinated and to get their booster shots when eligible, Cockshutt suggested. She said the university is going to take every added layer of protection against the virus, to ensure their doors remain open, like they have the past two academic calendars.

As there won’t be enforcement from public health, like there was for the past two years, Cockshutt said the university is banking on students acting responsibly.

In an email to the campus community on July 25, StFX President Andy Hakin advised as the university approaches the start of the new academic year, the health and safety of their students, faculty and staff, as well as the wider Antigonish community, remains their top priority.

While requirements such as isolating when sick or social distancing, along with the other previously mandated protocols, are no longer in effect in the province nor on campus, Hakin said all students, staff, and faculty are “strongly encouraged” to continue safe behaviours since the pandemic is not over.

Hakin explained the university will continue to employ a responsible, science-based approach to its operations; an approach informed by public health officials, feedback from the campus community, the conditions within the broader community, and other jurisdictions and institutions across the province.

StFX said it will continue to re-asses the COVID-19 presence in the community and the province, and will update their COVID principles accordingly.

Naturally, the local university is trying to avoid a repeat of what took place late last year.

Public health reported a COVID-19 outbreak at StFX on Dec. 8, 2021 which was confirmed in a Facebook post by Hakin, who said the university was informed by public health that members of its campus community received positive PCR test results and were experiencing “mild symptoms.” That same day, public health issued COVID-19 exposure advisories for locations around Antigonish.

The next day, the province said the cases related to the outbreak at StFX were more than double the previous day, but they said those infected experienced “very mild symptoms” because the cases were mostly young people who are fully vaccinated.

After the province deemed new COVID-19 cases as an outbreak, public health dispatched mobile testing units to StFX University and more potential exposure advisories were issued on Dec. 9.

Because of the spike in testing and positive cases, public health said it was experiencing delays in follow up.

With cases climbing, Hakin told The Reporter on Dec. 10 that the university was helping students, faculty, and staff. Following a weekend of larger scale gatherings in Antigonish and on the StFX campus that were associated with the X-Ring and Fall Convocation ceremonies, virtually every dining and drinking establishment in the town was placed under a COVID-19 precaution or exposure advisory.

Multiple locations across the campus were also identified by Nova Scotia Public Health as potential COVID-19 exposure sites.

Hakin said the university followed all guidelines laid out by public health for sanctioned events, which were attended by fully vaccinated people, and during both the X-Ring Ceremony and Fall Convocation, all participants wore masks.

The StFX president said there were numerous additional events throughout the town and surrounding area over the weekend that played a role.

The next day, Hakin made a formal apology to the StFX, Antigonish and wider community, in a Facebook post.

Then on Dec. 12, Hakin confirmed in a Facebook post that he and two other members of the university’s leadership team tested positive.

In that same post, Hakin added he was prepared for numbers to increase in the days ahead. And they did, with the province confirming to The Reporter on Dec. 14 there were 344 active total cases connected to StFX.

During a media briefing on Dec. 13, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang, told The Reporter the outbreak spread faster than expected.

In addition to confirming some cases involved variants of COVID-19, the province confirmed an outbreak at Parkland Antigonish, a seniors living community. They reported that two residents and two staff members from the retirement home tested positive, and one staff member from Mary’s Court, which is a licensed long-term care neighbourhood, also tested positive.

That same day, the province added St. Andrews Consolidated School in St. Andrew’s to school exposure advisory sites, along with Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy, Saint Andrew Junior School in Antigonish, and Tamarac Education Centre in Port Hawkesbury. On Dec. 15, École acadienne de Pomquet and on Dec. 16 Antigonish Education Centre and SAERC in Port Hawkesbury, were put on the school exposure advisory list.

In a letter sent on Dec. 13, Nova Scotia Community College President Don Bureaux confirmed a positive case at the Strait Area Campus, connected to the outbreak in Antigonish.

As a result of increasing case counts, testing was again increased in the Antigonish area, including extended hours at the testing centre and mobile units were deployed.

Despite this experience, StFX has decided that masks are “strongly recommended,” but not mandatory, in places like the Golden X Inn, the on-campus bar.

Cockshutt responded that the university “is going further than public health,” and while that is true, the university is not checking all the boxes in trying to prevent another outbreak.

The fact is that distance can be maintained in instructional spaces, but at bars and in other smaller, more social settings, it is almost impossible. This is not to mention the fact that people are consuming alcohol and not making sound judgements when it comes to other preventative measures like hygiene.

It would appear these are precisely the spaces where masks should be worn and where the university should be doing its best to make sure those rules are followed.

When it comes to keeping students, staff, faculty, and the community safe and healthy, all measures should be taken.