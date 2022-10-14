GUYSBOROUGH: After three years of development, Mulgrave Road Theatre (MRT) is thrilled to present the world premiere of Shadows in the Cove, a speculative history play written by renowned Nova Scotian playwright Mary-Colin Chisholm.

Inspired by Guysborough’s oldest cold case, MRT said Shadows in the Cove follows the notorious life and calamitous fate of Dr. Henry Inch, a charming, duplicitous and mysterious émigré to Guysborough from Ulster. On an 1829 winter morning, they said he was found run through by a British cavalry sword, his corpse left alone to freeze all night in the town square.

This play is set in Chedabucto Harbour, a place that had sheltered the Mi’kmaq since the end of the last ice age, MRT said, noting that by 1829, European trading partners settled in the area and renamed it Guysborough.

Newly home to Loyalists both Black and white, MRT said the British shire town was a place of prosperity and ruin, of opportunity and opportunism, of fish and lumber, gardens and wharves, taverns and churches, and at least one unsolved murder.

Shadows in the Cove will be directed by Diane Roberts who is internationally recognized for her work, MRT said, adding that it stars diverse cast members that hail from Nova Scotia, PEI and New Brunswick, including Linda Carvery, Jim Fowler, Martha Irving, Patrick Jeffrey, Kiana Josette, Tallas Munro, and Laura Teasdale.

MRT said designers include Ian McFarlane (set and lights) and Laura Stinson (props), founders of North Barn Theatre. Costumes will be designed by Diego Cavedon Dias, they noted.

MRT said performances will take place at the Chedabucto Place Performance Centre from Oct. 26 to 29 at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Oct. 30. A pay-what-you-can preview performance will be on Oct. 26, they said. Tickets can be purchased at: www.mulgraveroad.ca or by phone at 902-533-2092, they said.

MRT added that there will only be 39 seats available for each show, with the audience sitting in close proximity to the set and the actors so masks will be required. They said the final performance will be livestreamed; audience members may be caught on camera.