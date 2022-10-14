StFX and student’s work together for grant program

ANTIGONISH: The StFX Students’ Union and the university have partnered to launch the first Open Educational Resources (OER) grant program.

According to a press release issued on Oct. 5 by the student’s union, this grant program offers StFX professors funding for the resources that will allow them to switch from using traditionally published textbooks to OER, which are an openly licensed free alternative to regular textbooks, making for more affordable and inclusive student learning opportunities.

Calling it a “huge help” in the affordability of textbooks for StFX students, the student’s union said it is thrilled that the first year of the program, which provided $39,488 in funding to StFX faculty, will save students approximately $88,000 in textbook costs per year.

In addition, a significant portion of the funding was used to pay for summer students hired by StFX faculty to help them with their OER projects, the student’s union said.

“We would like to thank all of the faculty who applied to the OER pilot program and are currently working on their projects, and all those who have contributed to this initiative,” the student’s union said in the press release.

The student’s union said some projects that are presently being funded include Janitina Toxopeus’ Biology 111/112 which alone will save students up to $56,700 a year.

The student’s union said successful grant recipients are Mark Baker’s Physics 121/122; David Young’s Education 434; Erin Mazerolle’s new Selected Topics in Cognitive Neuroscience; Tracy Everitt’s Human Nutrition 425; and Keith De’Bells’ Math 235.

“We thank these award winners for their participation and patience as we created and implemented this program,” the student’s union said.

The student’s union said it is working on other initiatives to further the accessibility of universities by lowering the cost of textbooks. They said their “Zero Textbook Cost” course database is available on their website to feature the “amazing work” professors have done to make their classes more accessible. They said the course database showcases classes that do not have an assigned textbook or that use OER within their classes.

The student’s union and university have also collaborated on the textbook loaner program, where students can donate their used textbooks for free in-library use for other students.

“Our on-campus partnerships with the university have helped us provide more services to more students to make post-secondary education more accessible,” the student’s union added.