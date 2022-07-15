How to sink a ship

Last week YouTube recommended a video to me about a ship that sunk in a hurricane, several years ago off the coast of Florida. What I found interesting was why the captain decided to sail his ship into a storm and why his orders were never contested by the other bridge officers. This is a good example of two areas of safety psychology called human factors and cognitive bias.

Background: The SS El Faro

The El Faro was a large freighter, built in the early 1970s and was reaching the end of her career. She was 241 metres long, 31,000 tonnes, and had been converted a few times with decks added and removed. Its existing layout allowed cars and other vehicles to be driven onboard (roll on-roll off) and containers to be loaded by crane. The ship’s sailing route was between northern Florida and Puerto Rico. She was also equipped with a trip recorder, similar to an airliner’s flight recorder (black box) which helped later, during the incident investigation.

There was a crew of 33, including a 53-year-old captain, who was experienced at sailing in heavy weather in Alaska, and well respected. The crew included several deck and engineering officers.

The storm and the ship’s route

The Bahamas are a chain of islands located stretching in a line of several hundred kilometers east to southeast, off the tip of Florida. The five-day predicted track of the storm, Hurricane Joaquin, was across that entire line but over time it should have travelled more northward, away from the Bahamas.

The captain had three options for a sailing route to Puerto Rico: first, the fast route, which would take him directly into the storm; second, the long route, which was near the Florida coast and clear of the storm, but would cause him to arrive late, or third, to travel part way along the fast route and then switch to the long route if the storm continued in his ship’s path, instead of moving northward as predicted. He chose the fast route.

The captain’s decision and cognitive bias

From the point of view of the ship’s captain, there were at least two things affecting his decision making. First, he wanted to make a good impression on his boss, the ship’s owners, so that he may move up to a newer vessel. The YouTube video said that the El Faro was one of the company’s older ships and that the company was focusing their attention on some newly built ships. One way to make a good impression was to arrive on schedule in Puerto Rico. I know from talking to stevedores that it can be very expensive to shipping companies if their vessel misses an arrival time at a port. This is also true for airliners that are grounded because of some mechanical problem. Planes on the ground or ships that aren’t moving, are losing money for the owners, so the pressure is felt by all concerned.

Another factor affecting the captain’s decision making is a psychology term called cognitive bias. This is when “An individual’s construction of reality, not the objective input, may dictate their behaviour in the world” (Wikipedia). The El Faro’s captain had experience sailing into storms in Alaska and the ship had always made it through, so even though the hurricane warning levels were increasing, he was ignoring the probability that the storm would put him in danger. This particular version of cognitive bias is called neglect of probability. In other words, he got away with it many times before, so it will never happen to him.

Human factors and a team approach

Human factors awareness training is a short course in social psychology that all airline crew and repair staff are required to take. I took it several years ago and it teaches senior and subordinate staff how to listen to and challenge each other for making good decisions while under pressure for factors related to safety.

Air crash investigations over the years have found that many incidents happened because the senior pilot made a wrong decision, and the co-pilot did not point out the error or give their opinion to the senior pilot in a clear and strong way. This is due to a power imbalance between the senior pilot and the junior co-pilot. The junior person goes along with the senior’s decision and hopes that it will work out. In aviation, this can also occur between a senior mechanic and a junior mechanic, when there is pressure to return the airplane into service.

For merchant mariners, human factors awareness is included in a course called bridge resource management. In the safety biz, we are always mindful to teach young workers that they can reject any task that they think is unsafe (known as the right to refuse dangerous work.) This is a legislated right for most workers, but certain jobs, like air crew or ships crew, however, do not have that right, due to the nature of the work, and so human factors training is even more important there.

The deck officers in this case may not have been trained in human factors techniques, so they didn’t strongly state their opinion about not driving directly into the storm. On the El Faro, there were texts from one junior officer to her mother, saying that she was afraid because the captain was steering them directly into the storm.

Many things line up in a bad way

In my years of experience, I found that accidents almost always happen because several things come together at once. For the El Faro, some of those had to do with the ship; it was old, and had worn out equipment and modifications that affected its buoyancy. The captain was overconfident and under self-induced pressure to perform well to make a good impression in hope of getting a better ship.

When the ship hit the storm, which was now one of the most powerful category three hurricanes to ever hit the Bahamas, the captain tried to change course as the ship began to take on water. However, because of the age and condition of the engine, the strain on it eventually caused it to fail, stopping the pumps from working. This caused the ship to take on more water, making the ship list to one side. When the captain eventually made the decision to abandon ship, the (old style) open lifeboats were not able to launch due to the steep angle of the deck’s list. The ship capsized and sank soon after. There were also inflatable life rafts and immersion suits, but no one was found alive in those.

Feeling lucky

In many incidents I have investigated, it was common to hear an injured worker say they’ve done it this way for years and nothing like this has ever happened before. In other words, it has never happened so it will never happen. This neglect of probability also works in reverse. This is where we think there is a chance that something will happen, even when it has never happened; we call it feeling lucky. If you play the lottery or gamble in other ways, you have also had this thought process, too. I play the lotto and I’ve been to Las Vegas, and I think I could be a winner too; it’s human nature to feel lucky.

For the El Faro, all of the factors fell into place on that day (an old ship, a captain who was under pressure and making bad decisions, a crew without human factors skills and one of the worse storms every in those water) and unfortunately their luck had run out.

James Golemiec is a Canadian Registered Safety Professional with over 11 years’ experience coordinating and managing complex safety systems at manufacturing facilities and performing inspections on project job sites across Canada.