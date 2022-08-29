ANTIGONISH: The StFX X-Men defeated the Saint Mary’s Huskies 25-12 on summer homecoming on Saturday afternoon at StFX Stadium in the AUS season for 2022.

Saint Mary’s, with former Acadia quarterback, Duncan Patterson at the helm, went 20-28 on the day, and orchestrated a great opening drive. His third down rush, with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against StFX, helped put the Huskies in field goal range but the 32-yard field goal attempt by Cameron Brown hit the crossbar.

The game’s opening points came from a SMU safety as the X-Men took an early 2-0 lead.

On StFX’s third series of the game Malcom Bussey capped off a 55-yard scoring drive with a one-yard touchdown rush. The 2021 AUS rookie of the year carried five times for a total of 29 yards. Max Capriotti converted the extra point.

The Huskies answered right back with a scoring drive of their own. Patterson found Liam Stewart to convert on third-down to put the Huskies on the X-Men 20-yard line, then the two connected once again to pull to within 10-7.

The X-Men continued to move the ball well in throughout the half. Silas Fagnan connected with Devaughn Blackwood for a 17-yard play that helped march the X-Men down the field as Fagnan did well all afternoon to keep all his receivers involved in the offence. A rare missed field goal by Capriotti that went through the end zone led STFX increasing their lead to 11-7.

As the half concluded the Huskies capped off a competitive half with a 17-yard field goal by Brown. A key play of the series was Devin McGuirk’s (Barrie, ON) nice 23-yard play to help put the Huskies in field goal range.

At the half the score was 13-10 in favour of the X-Men.

STFX’s opening series of the second half saw them extend their lead to six on a 31-yard field goal effort by Capriotti. Fullback Connor Ross caught a Fagnan pass to gain 30-yards on the play.

Thereafter, the third quarter was a low scoring affair as both defences gained their footing. The Huskies were led by Isiaih Okoli and Jassin States-McLean, while noticeable efforts by StFX’s Nathan Cayouuette and Hunter Mousseau helped keep the X-Men in the lead, 16-10 through three quarters of play.

Although down on the scoreboard, Patterson kept his team within striking distance. The Huskies were on the X-Men 15-yard line but a timely interception by defensive back Kyle Rutter enabled X to keep their lead.

Once again, the SMU defence stepped up and did not allow StFX to make a first down, which led to a StFX safety as the Huskies trailed 16-12 early in the fourth quarter.

Bussey scored his second touchdown of the afternoon to extend StFX’s lead to 23-12 before a SMU safety made the final score 25-12.

StFX had an opportunity to twist the knife against their traditional rival, as they had possession in the game’s final minute; however, on third and goal, Coach Gary Waterman called for his team to take a knee, closing out their first victory of the 2022 season.

Subway Player of the Game Malcom Bussey had 19 rushes for 120 yards and two touchdowns for the X-Men.

X-Men quarterback Fagnan finished at 9-21 for 186 total yards, spreading out the catches to six StFX receivers.

Cayouette had 10 tackles for the X-Men, while veteran defensive lineman Alex Fedchun had 7.5 tackles including a sack.

StFX (1-0) have a bye this week and will next see action on Sept. 10th when they play Acadia in Antigonish at 2 p.m.