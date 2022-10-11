PORT HOOD: Although they are worried about high estimates for upgrades to j-class roads in Inverness County, municipal councillors voted to proceed with the work this year.

During the regular monthly meeting on Oct. 4 in Port Hood, CAO Keith MacDonald said council submitted “a number” of roads to the province last year for consideration and they approved Hillcrest Drive in Blues Mills and Church Street in Port Hastings.

“The province, through Nova Scotia Public Works, approved two of these roads, and at that time brought back estimated costs for those roads to be upgraded to council through our budget process,” he explained. “Then Nova Scotia Public Works took these roads out for tender. As you can see, the tender bids that the public works department received were significantly over cost. I did speak with department representatives; they explained that it was increased costs for work. It seems to be a trend. Currently roadwork has increased in expenditure, certainly due to COVID and other issues.”

MacDonald said the province requested council approve the work so they can finish before winter.

“The Province of Nova Scotia asked council to consider these cost over-estimates and they’ll need to be approved by council for these projects to move forward,” he noted. “Both of these roads would proceed with paving prior to winter, once council does approve, or if they do approve the cost over-estimates, Nova Scotia Public Works will then move forward with the contractor to get this work done right away.”

The CAO said estimates for Hillcrest Drive went up 62.7 per cent and Church Street upgrades rose by 46.3 per cent.

“That is, certainly, an extensive increase. We’ve seen that, from time to time, on some of our j-class road estimates, but this is the largest increase that we’ve seen in some time,” he said. “Council can decide to proceed with the cost over-estimate through our operational reserve, hold off, possibly hoping that prices go down next year, but there’s nothing to say that the province will accept these roads again for paving next year.”

Since Hillcrest Drive is in the area he represents, District 6 John MacLennan supported starting the work as soon as possible even though the cost for the road started at $110,000 and went up to $179,000.

“The cost overrun is a lot but the problem with that is it going to get cheaper?” he asked. “You wonder why transportation didn’t do it earlier in the spring?”

Even though the costs for Church Street are expected to go up by $22,000, Deputy Warden Catherine Gillis said the road is in “terrible” shape.

“I don’t think it’s going to get any cheaper,” she said, agreeing that work needs to start right away.

Other councillors remarked that the costs were very high, but agreed with their colleagues that the roadwork is needed immediately.

“I’m going to agree with it, it has to be done, if it was in my riding, I’d want it done too,” District 1 Councillor Claude Poirier said.

Because the municipality funds 50 per cent of the costs, Warden Bonny MacIsaac said the costs for the municipality would be $89,500 to pave Hillcrest Drive, and to repave Church Street, Inverness County would pay $69,500.