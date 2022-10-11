Town delays support for marketing levy increase

PORT HAWKESBURY: Destination Cape Breton wants to increase the tourism marketing levy but wants to see what the provincial government does first.

DCB CEO Terry Smith told the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on Oct. 4 that the levy was legislated by the province in 2011 and implemented by bylaws approved by all five municipalities on Cape Breton Island.

Currently a two per cent levy is charged to fixed roof accommodation stays, and properties with 10 or more rooms, and the money is used to market Cape Breton as a tourist destination, Smith said.

“All five municipalities designated Destination Cape Breton as the official agency to promote the island,” he noted.

Smith said tourism operators are charging the levy to visitors, then the funds are remitted to municipalities, who then turn them over to DCB.

The vast majority of marketing is digital, so Smith said they are trying to drive traffic to the DCB web site. He said the growth in web site traffic has translated into more visits.

“There’s been a really steady growth in terms of sessions to the web site since the levy was implemented,” he said. “The growth in web site traffic has actually continued and we hit a record level last year and we’ve already far surpassed last year’s numbers this year so it’s continued that upward trajectory.”

After DCB started marketing outside Atlantic Canada to Ontario and Quebec in 2015, then to the northeastern United States in 2016, Smith said there was a “strong increase” in occupancies.

“If you look at our incremental room nights sold, our growth, relative to the rest of the province was more than double, so a pretty strong statement that the levy was having an impact,” said Smith. “The return on investment, we’re estimating it’s $27 in visitor spending for every $1 collected.”

Along with the pandemic, Smith said levy revenues have “been significantly” impacted in recent years.

Smith said the levy was established under the former Enterprise Cape Breton Corporation (ECBC), which agreed to match the funds, then decided to cap them at $640,000 per year, and when ECBC was eliminated and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) took over, they continued that agreement.

By 2019, ACOA decided to reduce the funding, with the allotment at $440,000 this year, set to go down to $340,000 next year, levelling off at $300,000 per year, Smith explained.

“They’ve been reducing it by $100,000 a year which is a pretty significant annual decrease,” stated Smith.

To cut costs, DCB moved their offices into the former Visitor Information Centre in Sydney River and reduced staff from 11 to nine, with two on parental leave currently, in additional to other steps to achieve organizational efficiencies, like using technology to work smarter.

Although there has been a “decade of growth” in Cape Breton tourism, Smith said they have cut as much as possible and are “heading for a cliff.”

“We’ve cut everywhere we can cut and the next place we would have to cut would be the marketing budget, and that could impact the growth of the industry on the island,” noted Smith.

In 2021, Smith said DCB hired a consultant which recommended that the marketing levy be increased since the current levy puts Cape Breton at a competitive disadvantage compared to other jurisdictions in Atlantic Canada. Smith said HRM is moving to a three per cent rate, PEI has a three per cent levy, New Brunswick is at 3.5 per cent, and St. John’s, Newfoundland is four per cent with the average levy rate across Canada above three per cent.

In May and June, Smith said he spoke with operators around Cape Breton, including Zoom meetings and in-person sessions, and presented options, including increase the levy rate to three per cent, which would add $450,000 to DCB’s budget.

Smith said the next option would be to apply the levy to all fixed roof operators, which would add between $250,000 and $350,000 to their budget.

“In Port Hood, there’s an accommodation called Hillcrest Hall, they’ve got 11 rooms, they charge the levy, but down the street there’s Haus Treuberg with seven units, they don’t charge the levy,” he said. “They are competitors within their community, so there’s a question of fairness. These smaller operators are benefitting from the destination marketing that’s done us well.”

In the past few years, Smith said Airbnb and VRBO were getting a larger share of room rentals, growing from seven per cent of registered room nights sold to 30 per cent last year, and because most have less than 10 rooms, they are exempt, for the most part, from the levy, the CEO said.

“They are getting, increasingly, a larger share of the pie,” said Smith. “That is taking away from what we might be able to collect, in terms of the levy.”

Smith said some operators feel Airbnb and VRBO should be “more regulated” to ensure a level playing field.

“Some operators, because of things like the workforce shortage that we have now, have suggested that rather than just being able to spend the money just on marketing, if we could look at things that could address the workforce shortage, that would be helpful as well,” he said.

Since some visitors are already booking for 2023, Smith suggested the new levy take effect in January, 2024.

But during a meeting with provincial government officials on Oct. 3, Smith was told there is an appetite for eliminating the patchwork of legislation and enacting one levy across Nova Scotia.

“Right now, Halifax has a levy act, we have one, Yarmouth has one, and just recently, Digby put one in place,” he stated. “The province is getting approached by other jurisdictions who are saying, ‘we’d like to have levies as well.’”

Before proceeding with the levy hike, Smith suggested that municipalities in Cape Breton wait and see what the province does.

“We might want to just wait and see where this goes with the provincial act because they sounded like this has the full support of the provincial government,” he said.

In agreeing to a suggestion from Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall, council agreed to hold off in their support of a higher levy.

“We definitely want to create a level playing field and it’s not money out of our pockets,” added Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton.