TORONTO: The seed was planted for an iconic Canadian rock and roll success story that now spans more than half a century with a classified ad placed by an energetic teenager who loved music.

“I thought I was getting pretty hot,” Kim Berly told The Reporter, with a hearty laugh, of a then 15-year-old with four months or so of playing drums under his belt.

His listing in the Calgary Herald started his search for bandmates to help him fulfill his music dreams.

The response he received from Rich Dodson wasn’t quite what he had in mind, an invitation to join an existing group The Rebounders, which were managed by Mel Shaw.

When Berly came on board, the band was exploring ways in which to make their breakthrough, with Shaw suggesting that they needed to head to England, if they wanted to make a splash.

Berly remembered that their manager secured a $10,000 commitment from a Calgary “oil man,” which would help fund the ambitious, and expensive, venture. And, by the way, the cash came with one provision; The Rebounders would have to undergo a name change, adopting a moniker that would promote their hometown.

“I got a chill,” the veteran drummer said of the feeling that overcame him as Shaw readied to announce the band’s new name.

He adds, “I had a feeling what it was going to be.”

Berly described The Stampeders, a label associated with many aspects of Calgary at that time, as “pretty cheesy.”

The financing fell through so that journey across the Atlantic in search of stardom never happened but the new band name remained, along with a bunch of boots, hats and other cowboy paraphernalia.

Although England didn’t happen, Berly said, “We knew that we needed to leave Calgary.”

He explained that bars there at that time were not permitted to feature live music, so gigs and opportunities to showcase their talent were limited.

After signing on with a fledgling booking agency, The Stampeders headed to Toronto, where they spent the summer of 1966 playing Ontario bars and lake dances.

“We had no intention of going back (to Calgary),” he noted.

And they didn’t, continuing to pay their dues while establishing a presence on the Canadian music scene. By the time The Stampeders had started to garner a national following, the group was a trio: Berly, Dodson (lead guitar) and Ronnie King (bass).

“Everyone just petered out,” Berly recalled of the band that once boasted six members, noting that those who departed were more interested in living “normal” lives.

The release of “Carry Me” in 1970, he said, lit the fuse, when it came to Canada-wide recognition, and then “Sweet City Women” brought the band notoriety “all over the world,” according to Berly.

While compiling a hit list that also includes “Wild Eyes,” “Oh My Lady,” “Devil You,” “Monday Morning Choo Choo,” “Minstrel Gypsy,” and “Hit the Road Jack,” The Stampeders became widely-acknowledged as Canada’s international musical ambassadors, travelling more extensively around the globe than any other Canuck act.

“We were unique,” Berly suggested of their cowboy rock and roll persona, one that appealed to audiences.

After breaking up in 1977, the trio reunited in 1992, fittingly, at the Calgary Stampede.

Since that return, The Stampeders have not only garnered several accolades, including SOCAN’s Lifetime Achievement Award and five inductions into its prestigious songwriters’ hall of fame, with “Sweet City Woman” also earning a spot in the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, but also returned to performing.

“And we have been touring ever since,” Berly noted.

After more than a half century, he explained “the biggest buzz comes from the audience,” when asked why touring continues to hold appeal.

Noting that, “Our arena years are behind us,” Berly added that they continue to get “great crowds” for their shows in more theatre-style venues.

“It’s a thrill; we are quite fortunate,” he said of having the chance to continue hitting the road with their music.

Berly praised the people who continue to support them.

“They are more than just fans – I don’t know what the right word is to describe them,” he says, describing a “love affair” with the band.

Berly adds, “There is always such a cool vibe.”

Reflecting on the countless times the group has criss-crossed this expansive country, he offered that the band has experienced a “real unity that most of us (Canadians) don’t necessarily recognize.”

“Everyone is pretty much the same,” Berly said.

As for those early years of cross-Canada tours, he quipped that The Stampeders were “like pioneers riding in covered wagons.”

While noting the band’s concern for everyone, in the wake of post-tropical storm Fiona, Berly said they are excited about kicking off their golden anniversary Atlantic tour.

“We look forward to seeing everyone.”

To purchase tickets for the Port Hawkesbury show, visit the SAERC Auditorium box office or phone (902) 625-2591. For more on The Stampeders and their 50th anniversary celebrations, visit: stampeders.com.