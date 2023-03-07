LOUISDALE: The Par-En-Bas Sharks are the Division 2 Boys’ High School Hockey provincial champions.

The Wedgeport based school beat the Central Kings Gators 4-1 Monday afternoon at the Richmond Arena.

The Gators earned their way to the final with a 3-2 squeaker over Kings County rivals the Northeast Kings Titans, while the Sharks won their semi-final over Sommet-Mosaique in a tight 4-3 game.

Photos by Jake Boudrot

The Par-En-Bas Sharks took the Division 2 Boys’ High School Hockey Championship after beating the Central Kings Gators 4-1 on Monday afternoon at the Richmond Arena.

One of the organizers of the weekend tournament, along with Richmond Academy Vice-Principal Robert MacDonald, Richmond Academy teacher Samantha Martell said things went well even after cancelling games scheduled for March 4 due to a winter storm, forcing the final and semi-final games to move to March 6.

“That kind of stuff happens, and honestly, it went so well, starting Saturday gave us time to prepare. Finishing on a Monday allowed all of our students to come down and cheer on the teams from away,” she said. “Overall, it was such a good weekend, all the teams were amazing, the parents, coaches; it was great. Lots of volunteers from around, the arena, it was all amazing. We had no glitches.”

And although the semi and final matches were played on a weekday afternoon, Martell said there was a great turnout.

The Central Kings Gators won a 3-2 squeaker over the Northeast Kings Titans in the semi-final.

The host Richmond Academy Hurricane went 0-3 in the tournament, losing 6-0 to the SAERC Saints in their first game, with Tanner Doiron and Logan Nicholson scoring twice, while Kai MacMillan Keiran Madden added singles for SAERC. Tim Ouellette earned the shutout between the pipes.

The Hurricane went on to lose 5-1 in their second game against Central Kings, with Mack Martell scoring the lone Richmond goal.

Eventual champions Par-En-Bas beat the Hurricane 5-1 in the last game of the tournament for the home side. Austin Landry scored the only goal of the game for Richmond Academy.

SAERC lost their second game of provincials 8-1 against Par-En-Bas, as Nicholson scored the only goal, then the Saints were blanked in their last game 3-0 by Central Kings.

Tournament organizer Robert MacDonald handed out silver medals to members of the Central Kings Gators.

The Inverness Rebels started the tournament with a 5-2 win over Northeast Kings as Nolan Miller got the hat trick, and scoring once each were Mathieu Muise and Blake MacDonnell.

Then Inverness lost two close games, the first was 3-2 to the Barrington Barons, despite goals from Tristan Ross and Drew MacNeil.

The Rebels lost their third game of the tournament 4-2 to Sommet-Mosaique with Caleb Timmons and Lucas Evans scoring.

The Par-En-Bas Sharks were perfect during the provincial tournament, capping it off with a 4-1 win over the Central Kings Gators.

Despite the fact that no Strait area high schools made it to the playoff round, Martell said the provincial tournament, which was hosted in Louisdale about 15 years ago, was a success.

“A lot of the teams were so pleased with the arena facility, the workers at the arena, all of the local hospitality that they’ve been receiving from around here. There were always lots of people around to answer their questions. The coaches were all so nice to talk to,” she added. “It was just an overall great weekend. A lot of networking for the coaches and players; players meeting new friends and probably life-long friends, at that.”