ARICHAT: Municipal councillors want to meet with the Minister of Public Works and local staff in response to complaints about snow removal.

At the regular monthly meeting on Feb. 27 in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council voted to send a letter to the department, as well as minister Kim Masland asking for a meeting.

Following the meeting, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said they received complaints from the public following a blizzard on Feb. 17 which dumped approximately 50 centimetres in some parts of the municipality.

“This is really, in many ways, about relationship building,” she said. “We need to have a better understanding of what’s happening on the ground and very much the staff level. But also we’re all interested in hearing from the minister on the direction that she sees the Department of Public Works moving forward with regards to snow removal and that kind of maintenance. It’s creating such a safety concern on many of our rural roads.”

Noting there was “extraordinary” snow and cold weather last month and it does take time to clear roads, Mombourquette said some roads were not plowed more than 24 hours after the snow stopped.

“We’re just hearing so much from residents that we need to have a better understanding of what the department is thinking in terms of dealing with these types of extreme events,” said the warden. “We’re really approaching this from more of a safety perspective than from a convenience one. We all know it takes time to clear snow off these rural roads; we get that. But when we start to get into 24-plus hours, it becomes really difficult for people to feel safe in their homes where Richmond County has one of the most aging populations in the province. There are lots of folks out there who are vulnerable for a variety of reasons.”

During the committee of the whole meeting on Feb. 21, District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson told council some residents were unable to get to work because of the condition of some roads.

At that meeting, council discussed public works procedures; notably that 100-series highways are cleared first, then secondary roads are plowed, and finally j-roads and roads in smaller areas receive attention.

Mombourquette said their concerns are about the political plans for the department, and what challenges public works staff is facing.

“As you get into more rural areas, there are fewer and fewer of the major type of highways,” she said. “I think our conversation really needs to be focused on is the staggering working for rural municipalities like ours? Is there enough equipment; is there enough people? Certainly we’re all well aware there’s a people challenge with recruitment and retention of employees all across the province in every sector.”