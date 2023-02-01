Municipalities, groups receive funding to recruit, retain health care professionals

HALIFAX: Community groups and municipalities in the Strait area have been approved for provincial funding for the recruitment and retention of health care professionals.

Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health (CBSRH) will receive $74,287 and the Municipality of the County of Inverness is getting $71,500, according to press releases issued on Jan. 26 by the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment.

CBSRH, which includes representatives of the Town of Port Hawkesbury and the Municipality of the County of Richmond, as well as residents, will receive funding for promotional campaigns and community events, such as outreach to local residents enrolled in the Dalhousie University family medicine residency program, newcomer socials, and recognition events, the province said.

“Our organization works hard to support health care professionals in Richmond County and the Town of Port Hawkesbury, so we are thrilled to have this funding to advance our efforts,” said Gina MacDonald, CBSRH Program Director. “Showcasing our unique communities and helping health care workers feel welcome and appreciated are key to attracting new people and ensuring they want to stay.”

According to the province, Inverness County will receive funding for promotional campaigns and community events to attract and keep health providers, as well as a new program to encourage public school students to consider a career in health care.

“It is important for Nova Scotia to continue to attract and retain health care workers more than ever,” Inverness Warden Bonny MacIsaac said. “The municipality is pleased to collaborate with the Province to work on localized solutions to support the health care employment sector and advance positive outcomes for Inverness County.”

The province said the funding is from the new Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment Community Fund, and a total of 28 groups across Nova Scotia applied by the Dec. 19 deadline.

“This is only one of our efforts to help increase the recruitment and retention of health care professionals across the promise,” provincial spokesperson Khalehla Perrault wrote in an email to The Reporter.

More successful applicants will be notified in the coming weeks, noted the province.

Suzanne Ley, Senior Executive Director of the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment, said they are trying to strike a balance between what they can fund and what organizations need.

“Really, we were looking for communities to tell us what it is that they need, within some parameters, that I think we’re pretty flexible to be responsive,” she told The Reporter. “There’s been a little bit of back and forth on some projects, but really we’re trying to be as supportive as possible of communities that are telling us what they need and how it fits within the program.”

Ley said the office is working with community partners and partners across the country and around the world, as well as with universities, to make the process of recruitment and retention as simple as possible.

“We need to do lots of work to help to stabilize the system and help to grow it to where it needs to be,” she said. “Lots of work is going into increasing the workforce.”

Ley said people drive the health care system.

“Really trying to get communities involved, both in attracting people to come to their communities and being able to talk about some of the unique benefits that we have right across the province, and then also once they get here, wrapping our arms around folks and making sure they feel welcome, they feel included in the community and paying particular focus on our health care professionals making sure that they want to stay in the communities that they live in,” she said.

Pointing to a “global health care shortage,” Ley said they are promoting a life-work balance for prospective health care workers.

“Some of our most successful recruitment is actually retaining the medical grads that, on the physician side, that Dal produces every year, and also we have some wonderful schools graduating nurses and lab techs, all the professions that we need in our province,” she noted. “The folks that can speak about the communities that we’re interested in attracting people to, are the folks that are on the ground. One of the things that we’re really interested in, funding this program, is trying to be a little bit flexible in letting communities tell us what they need and what they think will work for their community.”

Ley said the funding will help with the work that’s already underway in some communities. She said the office is currently formulating long-term plans.

“Our approach is multi-pronged and we’ve got a lot of work on the go. We’re working on making sure we have a really well thought out recruitment and attraction plan, with marketing efforts, to bolster that with all of our health care partners,” she said. “We’re working with all of partners in the health system on how do we remove barriers, how do we solve problems, how do we streamline the process, are there system enablers we can help to put in place?”

The province said organizations could apply for up to $100,000 from the fund, and to be eligible, community organizations had to be a registered society, association, non-profit or charity, while municipalities and chambers of commerce were also eligible.

“The dedicated volunteers and staff of Cape Breton South Recruiting represent many organizations in our community with one common goal; ready and reliable health care in Cape Breton South,” said Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau. “The residents of Richmond County and Port Hawkesbury should not have to cross the causeway or head to Sydney to get the basic health care they need.”

Community identified projects and community readiness supports were the two funding streams available, the province said, noting groups could request funding from one or both.

“Residents are the best people to highlight what makes their community a great place to work and live,” said Finance and Treasury Board Minister Allan MacMaster, MLA for Inverness. “This fund will help local residents make the case to health care workers considering a move and improve community ties to support those who have already moved to Inverness County.”

A provincial conference will be held in the spring or early summer to allow groups to share information, Ley added.

“That brings together all of the partners that are working in this space so we can say to folks like Inverness County, ‘can you share how this program’s working,’ with other groups around the province to see if it’s something that can be picked up elsewhere,” she stated. “We really want to try and spur that innovation, and then help share how we can make best use of what we’re learning.”