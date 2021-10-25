PVSC responds to claims of missing property numbers

ARICHAT: The entity in charge of assessing properties for municipalities said it is not responsible for missing property identification (PID) numbers.

Lloyd MacLeod, with Property Valuation Services Corporation (PVSC), appeared before Richmond Municipal Council’s committee of the whole session on Oct. 12 to talk about assessments and PIDs.

MacLeod said PVSC does not collect taxes, does not create tax policy, does not set tax rates, and does not provide tax relief, but it does assess properties based on market value.

“We don’t create PIDs and we don’t create accounts,” MacLeod told council. “The province does that under the Land Registry.”

Last May, council decided to find out which property owners have gone decades without paying municipal taxes.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said during budget deliberations, it was brought to council’s attention there are properties on the tax roll that do not have account numbers assigned.

Deputy Warden Michael Diggdon wanted to know if the municipality should contact or meet with PVSC about the missing numbers since it took so long to discover the properties “not being taxed” over the course of many years.

CAO Don Marchand said reviewing the tax rolls could be a costly and lengthy process.

Diggdon responded that PVSC should also conduct re-evaluations on property values, which he claimed are inconsistent. He told council the municipality “missed the boat on hundreds of thousands of dollars in the past 20-30 years.”

Diggdon it could be costly, but could prove worthwhile since eight out of the 10 properties he, the CAO, and staff looked at required new PIDs.

Council approved a motion to instruct staff to conduct an assessment using information from other municipalities, then come up with a strategy to update and maintain the tax rolls for all taxes, including fire levies, following budget deliberations.

In June, MacLeod said the PVSC undertook a two month pilot project, under the guidance of mapper and Richmond County native Joyce Forgeron.

Of the properties identified by Forgeron, 562 were provincially owned and already assessed without PIDs. Because they were migrated by the province “in one batch,” MacLeod explained that they may not all have separate PIDs.

“The Land Registry agreed to look at the properties that she identified,” he told council. “There was potentially 1,300 properties that she was looking at. What she found was really complicated by a lack of historical documentation on a lot of these properties.”

However, MacLeod said the pilot project did find 280 accounts requiring new PIDs. Of those, he said 90 properties have been approved for new numbers, and the other 198 are waiting for approval.

“Of those 90, only 18 could she find mailing addresses for,” MacLeod stated. “So that means those other properties are going in as ‘owner unknown,’ or with a name and no address. The chance of collecting any tax on that is very minimal.”

The total value of those 18 properties is around $85,000 or $4,500 per account, MacLeod estimated.

“The others will have to wait until Land Registry sends them back to us,” he said.

To put the remaining properties up for tax sale, MacLeod said the municipality would have to pay for a title search, which could be expensive and lengthy, while the lots are small and of little value.

“But as they come, we’ll put them on (the assessment list), we’ll value them,” MacLeod said of the properties.

Noting that he personally found “several hundred” properties from which no taxes are being collected, Diggdon pointed to property owners who have not paid taxes, or have not been charged a tax bill.

“The mappers who created that PID do not have enough confidence in the information they found on that property to create an account,” MacLeod responded, adding that the PVSC would be interested in investigating those properties.