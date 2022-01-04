ARICHAT: Municipal staff is investigating ways to help attract and retain health care professionals to Richmond County.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette told the Dec. 20 regular monthly meeting that she was approached by a resident studying to be a Nurse Practitioner who asked if the municipality had any ways to financially support the education of those willing to return to Richmond County.

“She wants to stay and practice in this area, so that’s a win,” the warden told council.

Although the municipal grant policy does not allow the municipality to do anything like a Return to Service arrangement that involves practicing for a number of years, in exchange for financial support, the warden asked if council wants to look at ways of supporting prospective health care professionals.

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson responded that the municipality needs to help.

“When it comes to these health care professionals, we have to start investing in them, if they want to invest in us and invest in our county, and to go university, and get a degree, and return home, I’m all for that, and we should look into something like that in the future,” he stated.

Noting this will help with recruitment, District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon said some funding can be found, despite their tight budget.

“It’s not always just financial, sometimes it’s housing,” he said.

District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said making an impact on recruitment is a good idea.

“It’s a big issue right now, professional retention. If we can make some kind of an impact on that locally, I think that’s a good investment of taxpayer money,” he said.

Council agreed to a recommendation from Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson to have staff connect with the Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health committee and investigate how other municipalities are administering similar programs, so they can have information for budget deliberations.