Province no longer looking at StFX outbreak, focusing on Omicron wave

ANTIGONISH: A month after the COVID-19 outbreak in Antigonish, the province’s chief officer of health indicated the province is no longer paying attention to the individual outbreak, but rather focusing on the Omicron wave across the province.

“Well I think what has happened is that initial outbreak is that it spread broader within the Antigonish community, and from there it spread through many parts of the province,” Dr. Robert Strang told The Reporter on Dec. 28. “So I’m not looking at the Antigonish outbreak in isolation, I’m looking at the forth wave of Omicron, which started with a first detection with events in Antigonish.”

During a media briefing on Dec. 17, Strang talked about the outbreak that originated at StFX University.

“It was an unfortunate set of circumstances where we had this highly-infectious variant come into the province,” Strang told reporters. “In a location where there was a high degree of social activity in which large numbers of people gathered a couple of weekends ago, around the X-Ring ceremony.”

On Dec. 14, Marla MacInnis, a media relations advisor at Communications Nova Scotia confirmed a total of 344 positive cases being tied to StFX, but later explained the province stopped counting direct numbers on Dec. 15.

“Because the outbreak expanded so far beyond StFX, there was never a final accumulative number,” MacInnis told The Reporter on Jan. 3.

On Jan. 3, the province reported 120 new cases in the Eastern Zone, which takes in the Antigonish Guysborough Community Health Board, the Inverness Victoria Richmond Health Board, as well as the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. Prior to the new year, the province announced that it was no longer updating its daily count, nor was it providing a break down by community health board.

With the first media briefing following Christmas, the provincial government took the time to announce an extension to the holiday break and public schools would re-open on Jan. 10. Premier Tim Houston also advised that contract tracing in schools would stop.

When asked by The Reporter on the province’s decision to end contract tracing in schools, and who would inform teachers, students and staff of close contacts and exposure locations, Strang indicated it was an ongoing discussion as they work out the details of the school re-opening plan.

“But again moving away from contract tracing really means that you’re not requiring all that notification,” Strang said on Dec. 30. “And what we’re going to focus on both for students and staff, the key thing is if they have cold or flu-like symptoms, then they need to stay home and not be in school.”

The Nova Scotia Community College said their winter term will start as scheduled on Jan. 6, with all on-campus learning and service delivery moving online until Jan. 21, and all employees who can work remotely, should continue to do so, until NSCC can reassess in early January whether that date needs to be extended.

On Dec. 12, Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation Chief Tma Francis advised Paul Landry, the regional executive director of the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE) with the rising cases in Antigonish and especially in Paqtnkek, their Mi’kmaq students who attend local provincial schools wouldn’t be attending school for the remainder of 2021.

“I am respectfully requesting that arrangements be made to support our students to continue their learning from home and excuse their attendance,” Francis said. “We ask that you consider this option on behalf of our children and families to mitigate the possible risks of COVID-19 t the school community and all involved.”

Since then, positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in all First Nations in Cape Breton.

Tim Hynes, StFX academic vice-president and provost reported on Dec. 20, the school’s Senate approved a plan that allowed for an on-line exam period early in 2022 to allow students to complete all exams deferred from December.

Classes at StFX will resume on Jan. 17 online after the deferred exam period ends, and in-person classes won’t resume until Jan. 31.

In a letter regarding the university’s re-opening and employees return to campus, StFX VP Finance and Operations, Andrew Beckett reminded employees on Dec. 30, that, even with exams and the first two weeks of classes moved to online delivery, the university officially re-opened on Jan. 4.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to help limit the potential transmission of the virus, we are asking all employees who can effectively work from home to do so until Monday, Jan. 17,” Beckett said. “Employees who provide essential services or front-line student support services are expected to maintain the level of services necessary to accommodate and assist our students.”

StFX VP of Students Elizabeth Yeo provided an update on information regarding their students return to campus and the Antigonish area.

“All students, whether you live on or off campus, are asked, if possible, to make their return to the community no earlier than Friday, Jan. 28,” Yeo said. “It is recognized that the circumstances of some students may require them to return earlier than this.”

She explained regardless of arrival date, all students, whether living in residence or off-campus, are required to check-in at the Keating Centre upon arrival to Antigonish.

All students will be issued a green bracelet that must be worn to access campus buildings and facilities, including classes. The bracelets will be required until the end of the first two weeks of in-person classes on Feb. 14.

“Please be aware that the green bracelet does not relate to your health status, rather it signifies that you have successfully checked-in and have been personally made aware of the latest protocols and safety standards,” Yeo said. “I know there is much uncertainty as students prepare to return. COVID is present in our community, like many other places across the country. That’s why it is imperative for each of us do our part to look after ourselves and in doing so, look after the health and safety of one another.”

The premier explained they’ve talked about how stretched the resources at Public Health are, about how stretched the resources at the Department of Health and working in health care are and he doesn’t want the implication to be someone can only ever be informed by Public Health.

“Because that’s just not the case; they could hear from one of their colleagues, they could hear from someone in the community, we’re just asking people to step up and be responsible and take a personal responsibility,” Houston said. “If you have COVID, let those around you know. If we find out that’s not working and everyone’s trying to keep it a massive secret that they have COVID and nobody’s hearing anything then we’ll look at changing course.”

He suggested for him, he still believes in the goodness of people and that people care about their community, their colleagues, their friends and neighbors and would let them know if they were in contact with them.

“The reality is our resources are stretched, and the public health team is trying to put those resources where they can really do the most work to keep people safe,” Houston said. “And right now that’s booster clinics.”

The premier also doubled down on the continued discussions with teachers and educators on how they can and will be able to provide adequate education to all students.

“Online learning worked well for a lot of students, some kids don’t have the internet, so there are challenges there,” Houston said. “We’ll continue to talk to the educators about what is possible and be ready to open up alternatives for those that need it.”