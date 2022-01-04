ARICHAT: Richmond County wants to quantify problems in the long-term care sector.

During the regular monthly meeting on Dec. 20, Richmond Municipal Council directed staff to find information on the amount of hours worked, over time hours, sick time hours, the loss of vacation and other time-off, worker burn-out, and other problems encountered in that part of the health care system.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said this was brought to the municipality’s attention during a meeting of the Richmond Villa board.

“It currently is not required, or even standard, for long-term care facilities to track overtime and sick time at their facilities,” she told council. “The director of the Richmond Villa has been tracking this information and presented it to us.”

The warden said better data can help with decision-making.

“Right now, I don’t think we currently have a provincial understanding of this data, or that we fully understand the trend because we’re collecting and reporting it in isolation, or not at all,” she noted.

Mombourquette suggested contacting Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau and the Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care to ask if this data can be useful.

Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson was wary of writing a letter since this is a provincial responsibility.

“I don’t know that we need reports to know that our health care system, particularly long-term care, that the folks that are working in that field are struggling,” she said. “They’re struggling with too much pressure in terms of extra work to do, not enough people to cover their shifts, not taking their vacation as they should, all those pieces.”

Council agreed with Mombourquette’s suggestion to send a letter to provincial representatives asking whether this information is already available.

Council adopted a Dry Hydrant Policy after a recommendation from the Municipal Bylaw and Policy Committee.

Although she voted in favour of the policy, the deputy warden was concerned with the section of the policy mandating that the municipality provide administrative and engineering support for hydrant and site maintenance.

“The conversations I’ve had with the fire departments is they would like a little more than administrative support when it comes to those pieces,” she told council. “I’m happy to see that they’re getting more than that in regards to the installation of the hydrants, so I think that that’s really great, and I think that it’ll be a bit before we get to some maintenance, and so we have some time to think on that and perhaps make changes.”

Mombourquette agreed that the policy is a good starting point, and council is open to making necessary changes.

Council received a notification from the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing about surplus land at 1602 St. Peter’s Fourchu Road in Grand River.

The warden said the municipality has first preference in purchasing the property, which includes a vacant single family dwelling that requires work.

“We’re not really in the business of renting,” District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson replied. “I don’t think it’s anything that really makes sense for us at this point in time.”

After talking with representatives of the Cape Breton Island Housing Authority, Mombourquette issued a caution.

“If we are going to be going down a road of investing in properties to relieve our affordable housing, and housing availability crisis here in the county, it really should be built near commercial areas where there’s access to those three key pieces; fuel, pharmacy, and food,” she noted.

Council decided it has no interest in buying the surplus land, and staff will send a letter to the department to that effect.