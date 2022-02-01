ARICHAT: The municipality is looking at ways for residents to withhold their names from dangerous and unsightly premises, and dog control complaints.

In accepting a recommendation from the committee-of-the-whole at the regular monthly meeting on Jan. 24, Richmond Municipal Council tasked Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand with talking to the municipal solicitor about the requirement to provide the complainants’ name when reporting a dog issue to the Animal Control Officer.

Council approved a second motion during the virtual session to ask the CAO to speak with the Eastern District Planning Commission and the municipality’s legal counsel, “as to whether residents are required to provide their name when filling out a dangerous and unsightly premises form,” Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson said reading from the motion.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette told The Reporter this issue arose before the end of the year.

“I think councillors had conversations with some of their constituents, where they were a little hesitant to leave their name, particularly a dangerous and unsightly premises (complaint),” Mombourquette noted. “I think they just wanted staff to look into that, just to see what the legalities are around it, and what the options are for constituents.”

The warden added that in the case of dangerous and unsightly premises, complainants do have to sign an affidavit.

“We’re not really looking at making an immediate change there, we’re just exploring options at this point.”