ARICHAT: Second reading of two zoning requests were approved by municipal council.

After District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson declared a conflict and temporarily left the regular monthly meeting on Jan. 24, Richmond Municipal Council amended the St. Peter’s Land Use Bylaw to change the rear portion of a lot at 9959 Grenville Street from Residential Village to Downtown Commercial.

During December’s regular monthly meeting, District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said kitchen cabinet manufacturer All County Construction Limited will be located between the RBC branch and the former gym in St. Peter’s.

Samson said last month that noise and traffic flow concerns were addressed, according to his discussions with the St. Peter’s Village Commission.

Council also approved second reading of an amendment to the Isle Madame Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use Bylaw to allow for the consideration of multi-unit dwellings and/or grouped dwellings if the properties are able to get access to municipal water and sewer services.

During the meeting on Dec. 20, council gave first reading to an application by SRD International Ltd. to build 12 apartment units on two lots along the Grandique Road in Arichat. The company made a request to council last year to extend municipal water and sewer lines to the development.

Council voted to award the tender to figure out future uses of the former West Richmond Education Centre property in Evanston to FBN Architecture Interior Design Planning.

After a “great discussion” at the special council meeting on Jan. 17, Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand told last week’s meeting that as a result of the motion, he will contact the consultant to get the process underway.

“I’d just want to say thank you for the work that staff and council put into reviewing those materials,” Warden Amanda Mombourquette said. “I know it was an eye-burning process, and I’m very thankful everybody was able to do their best to review those proposals.”

Beekeeper Blair Sampson was able to get council consensus to observe “No Mow May” this year.

The international campaign, which was launched by Plant Life three years ago, asks people not to mow their grass during the month, as a way of maintaining flowers that help the embattled bee population.

As a result of his correspondence, council decided that no grass will be cut on municipal property during the month of May, but beforehand, staff will conduct an advertising campaign and raise awareness to let the public know.

Council approved a recommendation from the committee-of-the-whole to have, “staff investigate funding opportunities available for multiple types of electric vehicle charging stations,” Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson said reading from the motion.

This comes two weeks after the province announced $500,000 for the Clean Foundation to seek proposals from organizations to install up to 250 Level 2 electric vehicle chargers. The chargers will be installed across the province in public areas and will support light-duty vehicles.