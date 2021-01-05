ARICHAT: A request to extend sewer and water services for a housing development in Isle Madame will require policy changes, and as a result, will have to go to a municipal committee for discussion.

SRD International is planning to construct 12 apartment units on two lots along in Arichat, and last month requested the municipality determine the cost of extending water and sewer services to their property along the Grandique Road.

During the Dec. 21 regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council, Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand presented council with a report from the director of public works which pegged the cost at between $590,000 and $760,000 in one scenario, with another option showing the cost in the range of $8,000 to $10,000 per lot.

Director of public works Chris Boudreau said the estimates came from consultants and were calculated compared to recent and similar municipal projects, but he cautioned these numbers could be off by as much as 30 per cent, with the most likely scenario being that costs will be more than estimated.

“The pricing is provided from two sources, there’s no quotes contractors, they’re estimates from consultants,” Boudreau explained. “The consultants based their estimates on unit pricing they would’ve received from similar packages at work. The lower estimate is one we obtained from Strait Engineering Ltd. They used recent projects they tendered off of Cape Breton Island, on the mainland. The higher of the estimated costs are costs that I derived using information unit pricing we had from projects were tendered in 2017, three separate projects, two in St. Peter’s and one in Louisdale.”

District 3 councillor Melanie Sampson noted that current municipal policies do not cover this project.

“Although option 1 has a price over $500,000, because it includes both water and sewer, it doesn’t meet the major capital sewers project policy, nor does it meet the new capital water projects policy because it’s a combined pricing,” Sampson asked. “[First] the policy is not clear in terms of that and… we don’t have one for projects under $500,000 in each of those categories.”

Since the municipality’s current policies do not cover the extension request, warden Amanda Mombourquette had council agree to take the matter to the next by-law and policy committee meeting on Jan. 11 to develop a “sound” policy recommendation.