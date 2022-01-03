PORT HAWKESBURY: Although humble, a local pharmacist is proud of the awards he was recently honoured with.

NextGen Cape Breton and the Cape Breton Partnership announced Michael Hatt of The Medicine Shoppe in Port Hawkesbury as the winner of the Vital Pandemic Leadership Award during the 2021 Vital Cape Breton Excellence Awards that were presented on Dec. 3 in Sydney.

According to the Cape Breton Partnership, the award recognizes businesses, organizations, or individuals who went above and beyond to support Cape Breton through safety, advocacy, or relief measures during COVID-19.

Hatt was also named the Making Health Your Business Award winner as part of the 2021 Community of Care Awards, sponsored by the Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health committee.

“I really appreciate the acknowledgement,” Hatt told The Reporter. “We’ve honestly been going flat-out since late March and it’s certainly been a bumpy road, a rough road. We’re getting through it.”

Last year, Hatt was honoured with a Dr. Robert Strang Community Hero Award for helping people cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Doctors Nova Scotia (DNS), Hatt was recognized for making vaccinations more accessible. After purchasing a retired ambulance online, DNS said he converted it into a mobile vaccination clinic that he drove to rural communities to administer flu shots, and COVID-19 vaccinations, for seniors and people with mobility issues.

Doctors Nova Scotia said Hatt’s efforts helped ensure that vulnerable people could access this essential care. When not on the road, they noted that his mobile unit is the base for vaccine clinics in the community.

Hatt said he got the inspiration from American chain Rite Aid which used ambulances during the first wave of COVID-19 crisis. The pharmacist said he first purchased the decommissioned ambulance in a used car lot in the Annapolis Valley a few years ago. Fortunately, it has a wheelchair lift, power, heat, and everything Hatt needs. He noted that Canso Ford has been instrumental in keeping the vehicle running.

Hatt said the mobile clinic targeted businesses within Port Hawkesbury and communities without “easy pharmacy access.” He partnered with community groups which do the scheduling and take appointments, while other clinics use a drive-in model.

Noting that most of the 300 pharmacies in the province average 3,000 to 4,000 vaccinations, Hatt said the pharmacy surpassed the 10,000-mark just before the holidays, making it one of the largest immunization clinics in Nov Scotia.

“We hope that we can continue to get shots in the arms of the people of the eastern district, as much as we can. We want to protect Cape Breton and the Strait area, and all points in between. As long as there’s vaccine available and people willing to work to put the shots in the arms, we’ll keep doing them,” he added. “Thanks to a wonderful staff that’s grown since then, knock on wood, we haven’t lost a single day of immunizing due to staff shortage, or illness, or mismanagement of our vaccine supply. It’s been paying dividends and I’m really glad that we’ve been acknowledged for it.”