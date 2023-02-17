Looking back over the decades and, indeed, centuries, it is amazing to observe the numerous family names that once were or are common in this area. Some of those names that still hold a place here are Doyle and Boudrot/Boudreau.

The Doyles came from Ireland, more specifically Wexford, a seaport on the northeastern coast. Daniel Doyle and his wife Mary Nolan (1786-1877) came to Rocky Bay in the early 1800s and had seven children, three sons, and four daughters.

Daniel’s younger brother Edward (1806-1887) came later, possibly in the 1820s, to Massachusetts and later to Lower River Inhabitants where he married Henrietta “Harriet” Morgan in 1840. They had five sons and one daughter.

One of the sons was Edward “Ned” Doyle who was married twice, first in 1879 at D’Escousse to his second cousin Matilda Doyle. She was from Rocky Bay, the daughter of Charles Doyle and Virginia Landry. They lived on a small farm in Poulamon where they raised two sons and one daughter, Genevieve Ann (1880-1972) who was wed to Joseph Vitale Langlois (1880-1928). He was a seaman sailing out of Massachusetts where he anglicized his surname to Langley.

Ned Doyle’s second marriage was to Mary Briget O’Rourke (1865-1972) of Placentia, Newfoundland in 1886 in D’Escousse where they had four sons and seven daughters. Ned Doyle was a master builder and contractor responsible for notable structures all over Cape Breton including the former post office and former municipal building in Arichat.

Ned Doyle was the father of E.C. Doyle a prominent figure in Richmond County during the first half of the 20th century. He served for many years as the municipal clerk for the county. His son Paul was a lawyer and teacher in the area.

The Boudrot/Boudreau line in North America was founded by Michel Boudrot who was born in Cougnes, La Rochelle, France around 1601 and came across the ocean in the 1630s. His name is associated with Governor Charles d’Aulnay. In his capacity as First Trustee of Port Royal, he was in attendance at the baptism of the Governor’s daughter, Marie on Sept. 21, 1639. In 1687, as Lieutenant-General to the king, he was a signatory to the attestation of Governor d’Aulnay’s good work.

Michel Boudrot married Michelle Aucoin about 1640 and together they raised their children at Port Royal. In the 1671 census of Port Royal, Boudrot is recorded as being 71 years old and the father of 11 children some of whom were Francois, Charles, Marie, Jean, Abraham, Michel, Olivier, Claude, and Marguerite.

As was the case common to the time, the children of Michel Boudrot and Michelle Aucoin sought their own fortunes and established their own families. The Boudrots could be found in St. Pierre et Miquelon, the Magdelen Islands, and finally in Cape Breton especially on Isle Madame. Many became navigators.

By 1755 the descendants of Michel Boudrot had spread throughout Acadia and they, as with other Acadian families, were expelled from their lands and deported to various destinations in Europe and North America. Boudrots could be found in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Philadelphia, and Louisiana. Some were thrown in jail in southern England and later transported to France. However, the call of Acadia lured many of the exiles back to the homes from which they had so brutally been torn.