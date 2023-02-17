I love where I live; the music, the people, the views and the beaches. There’s no place I’d rather be.

We have an opportunity knocking at the door to share all of this with the world. We have to open that door and welcome development with open arms.

I personally think a Cabot golf course in West Mabou would be amazing. As a person who’s 25 and wants to live my whole life here in the Mabou/Port Hood area, I want to see jobs created that will help bring people my age back home. I can count on one hand how many 25-year-olds there are in Mabou and Port Hood. This will not just create jobs at the course; it will create a lot of spinoffs. This is important both economically and socially.

Think about it.

Maybe a new business will open in Mabou. It could be somewhere to eat, drink, shop or something else we could benefit from. Maybe your son or daughter will be hired by a construction company in the future. It could be during the creation of the course or hired on by a local contractor to build houses in the years to come. Perhaps they will work in administration or marketing for a new start-up company, or for a local cultural organization that is growing. The list goes on and on.

More people mean more dollars in the local economy. This draws more young people to the area which benefits our communities. These are the people we need to start families, build homes, fill our schools, fill vacant jobs, and care for our elderly. The truth is that the social importance of this opportunity is as important as the economic rationale.

Our existing local businesses could also see an opportunity to grow; maybe they will need more staff, or maybe they will be able to expand year-round or extend their season. Again, more jobs for the local area. This will mean more youth, more services, and more opportunities.

All of this is happening because a company wants to invest in our area. I love it.

We have the opportunity to have a world class golf course, to grow our region, to help our community organizations, and to still enjoy our world class beach and trail system. We owe it to our young people to do everything we can to make sure this proposal becomes a reality.

Ryan MacDonald

Mabou