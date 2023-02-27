PORT HAWKESBURY: The SAERC girl’s basketball team is hosting an annual tournament later this month.

On March 10 and 11, the Port Hawkesbury high school will host the second annual Tricia Little Memorial Basketball Tournament.

During her four years as coach, Tricia Little led the SAERC Saints to two league banners.

One of the tournament’s organizers, along with head coach Aidan Costello, assistant coach Meghan Woosly, as well as fellow players, Sophie MacIver said Little started coaching some of her teammates when they were in elementary school and moved with them to high school.

“Tricia knew everything there was to know about basketball and wanted nothing more than to share with us her love of the sport. Tricia taught us how to play before we could even dribble and continued to teach us as she watched us grow up,” she wrote via email. “Besides being an amazing coach, Tricia was a mother figure to each girl she was on the courts with, always checking in to see how we were doing, sharing with us pieces of her life, and encouraging us in anything we did. During a game you would never see Tricia sitting down, always running up and down the court, full energy, the entire game.”

A loving wife and mother to four children, Little passed away in April of 2021.

“Tricia fought cancer for over five years but refused to let it slow her down or stop her from living her life. She was the strongest woman we will ever know. Through all her years of treatment she never stopped showing up for us, always saying she would not let the disease take over her life, she was in the gym at least three days a week, one of them being at 7 a.m. before she would go to work,” wrote MacIver. “Even in her last few weeks with us, as she started to get sicker she never let it slow her down and didn’t want to let on to us that she wasn’t well. Trish showed up to our last basketball game in amazing spirits, against her doctor’s orders who told her she shouldn’t come but she had told him there was no way to keep her out of the gym and came anyway.”

Little played soccer and basketball at SAERC and in her college days at UPEI.

“Our team had the privilege to be coached by such an amazing woman who truly inspires us every day with how she excelled in sport, how she carried herself, how kind, selfless, and such a warm person to be around, and how strong she fought cancer for so many years without letting it get to her. There is a void in our group without her and she is incredibly missed,” MacIver wrote. “We have decided to hold this tournament as we figured there was no better way to honour Tricia than with something she loved, a good weekend filled with basketball.”

In an interview with The Reporter, MacIver said last year’s inaugural tournament – which featured the Dalbrae Dragons, CBHA Huskies, École Beau-Port, and the host SAERC Saints – was a success.

“It was super close games, most of them within 10 points, and then the Saints ended up coming out on top,” she said. “All around a really good three days of basketball; definitely a good way to honour Tricia.”

At the first tournament last year, MacIver said there “lots of people coming and going” throughout the weekend.

“There was actually a really good turnout,” she recalled. “Most of the teams had a couple of fan sections come down; we had a lot of local supporters come out for the Saints. Tricia’s family was there so we had them for support.”

As was the case last year, there will be an opening ceremony on March 10 in honour of Little.

“There will be an opening ceremony; a kind of memorial service where a couple of girls who were coached by Tricia for five years will say a few words,” she said. “Her family will come down for a second and say a couple of words. Then we have a skills competition; a little fun moment between the games to break up the emotion.

“There’s a lot of girls who Tricia impacted their lives so much. It’s an emotional weekend, but in a good way.”

MacIver said organizers hope to have six teams this year, which could include “every team in Cape Breton.”

“We’re going for an even bigger turnout; hopefully bigger crowds, more energy, just to keep it going, make it bigger every year,” she said.

MacIver said local businesses and volunteers have been stepping up to help.

“People are really willing to help with the tournament,” she said. “Because Tricia was such a big part of the community, a lot of people knew her and a lot of people want to help out to keep this going in her memory.”

Before the tournament, the SAERC Saints will be travelling to provincials on the first weekend of March.

“That’s really exciting, we won our qualifying game,” MacIver said. “We won our league tournament, and just throughout the year, a couple of tournaments on and off; a busy season but a lot of good games.”

As a result, this is a busy time for the Saints, said MacIver.

“We’re practicing three days a week, on top of all the planning and meetings,” she added.