PORT HAWKESBURY: The fitness centre in the town now has a new facility director.

Jens Blecker, the owner and operator of the BODY’N’SOUL+ fitness and recreation facility at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre announced last week that Dr. Michael Mittler is moving into the position.

On Dec. 12, Mittler was officially introduced during afternoon meet and greets with the public, and town staff and officials.

“I’m going to manage all of the staffing, the schedules, make some advertisements, try to get new members, and freshen-up some things,” he told The Reporter.

One of Mittler’s top priorities is increasing gym membership, and to do that he is considering changing hours, hosting classes, putting out advertisements, meeting people, reaching out to the area’s major employers, and creating positive word of mouth.

“I think people are still frightened to go to the gym, and that is something that is quite a problem for us. We’ve got less than half of the members that the gym used to have when it was run by the YMCA,” he said.

To get more people in the centre, Mittler wants to cater to more people, especially women.

“The normal person with the ordinary problems in the knees, in the back, in the neck and shoulder region; these are the problematic things and you can change this by quiet, simple training once or twice a week,” he said of prospective users. “A gym is just not just a sports facility for people who know who to make sports, it’s something where you can learn how to get rid of pain by training, without pain pills, without operation.”

Another way to attract more users and members is to stress the steps taken by the gym to protect public health and make users feel safe. As a doctor, Mittler said hygiene has always been part of his life.

“We stick to very strict hygiene protocols and COVID protocols, and that’s something we have to point out more; that people can feel safe in our place,” he said. “We are in close contact with the town which runs the Civic Centre and we have clear COVID protocols, cleaning times, before and after the opening. In the middle, we have cleaning over noon, that is the reason why we’re closed for a certain time there. Every member has to disinfect, and take towels, and wipe the areas where they used the equipment.”

Mittler moved to Canada in August with his oldest daughter, who started at StFX University, and he said his wife and younger daughter arrived in October.

In Germany the 48-year-old Mittler was an orthopedic specialist and head physician of two rehabilitation clinics for those recovering from surgery or injury. Although he will not be working as a doctor at the facility, he said his experience can help users choose the right program and machine.

“Back illnesses, disc problems, shoulder problems, neck problems; a lot of them were in the administration working on the monitor and on the computer every day, and when they got home, they were not able to straighten their whole body,” he said of his former patients. “They’re folded in the posture. These are chronic problems which start in the late 30s or early 40s. That’s one of the big groups I would like to talk to.”

Mittler said he wants to work with doctors, physiotherapists, chiropractors, and message therapists in the area, and has plans to meet with those professionals soon to see if there’s interest in using the gym for therapy.

“I know that the medical system is quite sometimes at the limit, and overburdened, and people wait months for seeing a doctor, or for getting therapy, so I think it would help both sides, as well as the population to find a solution for their problem, in coordination with the local doctors,” he noted. “If they know what we are doing and what can be done in a well-equipped gym, then they might tell the people.”

Due to a desire to relocate to Nova Scotia, and while looking for a professional alternative since Mittler is not allowed to practice medicine in Nova Scotia, he decided that taking over management of the facility was an ideal opportunity.

“I’m not allowed to work as a doctor in Canada, this is something which is extremely hard to understand, not only for me, but also for the people living around here,” he stated. “The emergency room at Strait Richmond Hospital is closed two or three days per week and I live two kilometres away. I could do shifts there, I could do an orthopaedic practice. I’m sure there is a certain need if you look around.”

In the press release, Mittler said maintaining a healthy body and mind represent the foundation of human strength. During this pandemic, he said strengthening the immune system is of great importance.

“A gym should become a place where people go and like to go, they don’t have to be there to tick-off of their list for the week. It should be a social meeting point,” he added. “Do half an hour, or three-quarters of an hour of training, and this is enough to reach some goals. You don’t have to spend one-and-a-half or two hours, this is simply not true. There are ways of training which are much more efficient than what people think. You don’t have to go there five times a week for two hours.”