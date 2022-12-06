MONASTERY: After addressing information that was circulating about Our Lady of Grace Monastery last week, the person granted Power of Attorney for the local monastery shared correspondence from the person who appointed him into the position.

In her letter, posted to Ernie Currie’s personal Facebook page on Nov. 28, Mother Gloria Camalon addressed the friends and supporters of the monastery and suggested she was grateful to them for their love and strong support.

“Without your great kindness and generosity our 15 years of religious presence at the monastery (would) never be possible… I would like to apologize to everyone who were confused of the Sisters’ departure without any explanation,” Camalon said. “I myself was surprised by the sudden decision of our superior in Rome to close the monastery without consultation and without any notice beforehand. I myself cannot understand the reason why the monastery was closed so sudden.”

On the morning of July 21, Camalon woke up to a text message from her superior in Rome advising of their decision to close the monastery.

“I tried to explain to my superior that the proper procedure was not followed in the suppression of the monastery but she did not listen. I tried to appeal to our Prior General of the Order but I did not receive a reply,” Mother Gloria’s letter read. “I have no objection with the closure of the monastery but at least it could have been in a reasonable manner so that a smooth and gradual transition was applied, and at least the Sisters at monastery were allowed to prepare our departure without stress and threat.”

Camalon indicated she considered the sudden closure a betrayal of the trust to the people who gave their financial support to purchase the monastery property, for which they still have sufficient funds to pay the mortgage payment for several years.

On Aug. 3, a decree was approved by the Vatican of the official closure of the monastery, through the request of Mother Gloria’s superior in Rome.

“Father Albert MacPherson and Dan Fougere invited the Queenship of Mary Sisters to come and visit the monastery to assume the mortgage property from us after a couple of weeks of the announcement,” she said. “Dan and Fr. Albert arranged a meeting with the Queenship of Mary Sister superior and her three companions. During the meeting, I was asked how I feel about the closure and I answered (that) I felt betrayed by my community in Rome and by the people around me.”

During their short meeting, Camalon said MacPherson assured the Sisters he would be the one to talk to the Augustinian Fathers for the transfer of the property mortgage to them, while Fougere would get the approval of the Bishop.

“They also offered to take care of everything so I do not need to get my own lawyer,” her letter said. “The Augustinian Father in Chicago then came and pressured us to give the date of our departure soonest and told us not to touch anything at the monastery; everything should remain as is and we should leave immediately.”

Mother Gloria indicates people then started to watch their actions and movements.

“Even Fr. Albert, we noticed had been watching us and even telling our visitors not to talk to us anymore and not to believe in us,” she said. “We were so stressed that we cannot eat and sleep from August until our departure on Nov. 3.”

Camalon advised their superior instructed the Sisters to return to Rome on Sept. 19 claiming health reasons as the motive.

“But that was just used as an excuse,” she said. “I know there were other Sisters willing to come to the monastery to replace them but were denied.”

Before the end of September, Camalon explained Fougere suggested that they should vacate the monastery by Oct. 14 because his wife Lucille scheduled a Deacons’ retreat starting Oct. 21.

“I told Dan to cancel the retreat but with the Bishop’s request, I allowed them to proceed with the retreat but I do not know who got the money from retreat fees,” she said. “Dan was pressuring me to open the chapel for Fr. Albert’s healing Mass at the end of September and October but I said no because the monastery was already officially closed. He threatened that I should be ready to answer to the Bishop for not opening the church.”

In a meeting with Fougere, he asked if Camalon could release 50 per cent of the remaining funds to the Diocese of Antigonish so it could be used to start doing maintenance for the monastery.

“I wonder myself by whose authority is he asking to use our funds when he is no longer chairman of the steering committee because the monastery is officially closed?. I did not grant his request because the charitable organization is not yet closed and the society still exists in our name,” she wrote.

Camalon explained she got her own lawyer for the Augustinian Contemplative Nuns Society to help and guide them how to dispose the mortgage property because they were not familiar with Canadian law and its legal responsibility.

“Our lawyer advised us to assigned a Power of Attorney to someone that we can trust to dispose the mortgage in our absence. It (was) not necessarily to sell the monastery property but to make sure that someone trustworthy would protect and make sure that the monastery is secure in our absence,” her letter reads. “Ernie Currie came to my mind immediately without second thoughts to assign a Power of Attorney. I was thankful to the Lord that he accepted my request when I approached. I believe that Ernie is a man of integrity and is trustworthy.”

Advising that she now feels sad, that because of the favour she asked from him without any benefit, Currie is now being disrespected by those who are “obsessed to have full control” of the monastery property and to the funds that they left behind under the care of their accountant, noted Camalon.

“We had no other choice at the time of our departure but to give to someone trustworthy the Power of Attorney for the good and protection of the monastery,” she said. “Again, our deep and sincere gratitude to all who have supported the monastery and the Augustinian Nuns for the 15 years of our presence in the Diocese of Antigonish.”