No injuries after family displaced by fire

PORT HAWKESBURY: A fire at a rental property did not result in injuries, but a young family is now homeless.

The family of three was displaced by the fire that “extensively damaged” a two-storey house they were renting in West Bay Road, according to the Canadian Red Cross.

The Red Cross said volunteers from Sydney assisted the couple and their six-week-old baby with emergency lodging, food, clothing purchases, and some other basics.

The fire took place at around 10 a.m. Monday along Cenotaph Road, the Red Cross added.