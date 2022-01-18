Home News Online First No injuries, two pets die after fire in Antigonish NewsOnline First No injuries, two pets die after fire in Antigonish By Drake Lowthers - January 18, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Antigonish Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire at 15 Ross Street in Antigonish on the morning of Jan. 12. When firefighters arrived on scene, smoke could be seen from a second-storey window. Photos by Drake LowthersThe Antigonish Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by the Town of Antigonish Electric and Public Works Department, Antigonish RCMP, EHS and the Canadian Red Cross. A safety officer chats with a firefighter outside the residence of 15 Ross Street on the morning of Jan. 12. Antigonish Fire Chief Derek Geldart is pictured on scene of a house fire in Antigonish, he was one of 23 volunteers firefighters with two engine trucks and one ladder truck, along with a rescue unit that responded to the fire. Officials with the Antigonish Volunteer Fire Department indicated the occupants of the home were alerted to the fire by smoke alarms, and managed to escape.