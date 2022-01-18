Theft of mailboxes under RCMP investigation

GRAND GREVE: The RCMP is investigating the theft of community mailboxes in Richmond County last weekend.

On Jan. 15, Richmond County District RCMP said they received a complaint that two community mailboxes were stolen in Grand Greve.

In a press release issued today, the RCMP said the mailboxes were “older style brown metal units, with silver doors.”

The community mailboxes were stolen between 3 p.m. on January 14 and 9 a.m. on January 15, the RCMP noted.

Canada Post spokesperson Eunice Machuhi confirmed to The Reporter via email that the community mailbox units were vandalized, “although the mailboxes were not damaged and the mail has been secured.”

Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter via email that police are investigating how the mailboxes were removed.

“Investigators confirmed with Canada Post, the owners of the mailboxes, that they were not servicing them nor had they moved them. No one else would have had colour of right to the property and therefore it is being treated as a theft,” Marshall wrote. “At this time, the investigation is still in its early stages. Investigators continue to gather information and evidence as it relates to this incident, and this is the only information that we can share at this time.”

Marshall said potential offences could include theft over $5,000, mischief over $5,000, and theft from mail, which all carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Machuhi said Canada Post Security and Investigations and Operations teams are aware of this incident and they are working to resume regular mail delivery at the site.

“If the community mailbox units have not been re-installed, customers can pick up their mail from the St. Peter’s post office. Customers must provide valid government-issued photo identification when picking up their mail,” she explained. “We take these matters and the security of the mail very seriously.”

Last spring, police investigated damage to a community mailbox at the end of Lochside Road on Isle Madame from what appeared to be a single gunshot.

On April 7, 2021, the RCMP said Canada Post made a complaint that one of their mailboxes was damaged.

In a Facebook post on Jan. 17, Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette said she received a call about the theft, and went to the site along Highway 247 to verify that the boxes were missing.

“Canada Post has the unit back in their possession and they don’t believe any mail was lost. They’ll be reinstalling the mailboxes soon, but in the meantime, we can go to the post office in St. Peter’s to pick it up,” Mombourquette posted. “I hope whoever took our community mailbox has an opportunity to learn a few things: stealing mail is a federal offence; littering is also illegal and comes with a fine; (and) people rely on important and timely documents to arrive by mail so this is creating a very stressful situation for some.”